The Veterinary Cooperative Partners with Elanco Animal Health to Elevate Veterinary Care.

EVANSTON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC), the largest veterinary purchasing cooperative in the United States, announces a new partnership with Elanco Animal Health, a global leader in animal health products. This collaboration aims to enhance the quality of care provided by TVC member practices by offering exclusive savings on Elanco’s extensive portfolio of innovative products and practice resources.

"As a cooperative committed to supporting independent veterinary practices, we are thrilled to partner with Elanco Animal Health," said Nick McCart, President of The Veterinary Cooperative. "This partnership will enable our members to benefit from Elanco’s cutting-edge products and comprehensive support, enhancing the standard of care they can offer to their clients."

Elanco Animal Health offers a wide range of products designed to address various aspects of animal health, including dermatology, disease management, vaccines, parasitology, and pain management. Additionally, Elanco provides valuable practice resources and educational opportunities to help veterinary professionals optimize their business operations and continue their professional development, a mission shared by the cooperative.

"Today marks an exciting development for TVC as we join forces with Elanco Animal Health," said Kim London, Director of Strategic Accounts at TVC. "This partnership exemplifies our shared commitment to empowering our practices to provide the highest quality veterinary care by leveraging Elanco’s expertise and comprehensive product offerings."

Elanco Animal Health is dedicated to advancing the veterinary profession through innovation and collaboration. Their mission is to improve the health and well-being of animals while supporting the growth and success of veterinary practices. Elanco’s purpose-driven approach focuses on healthier animals, healthier people, and a healthier planet, aligning with TVC’s goals of fostering independent veterinary practice ownership and enhancing animal care standards.

About Elanco Animal Health: Elanco Animal Health is a global leader in animal health, offering a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to enhance the health and well-being of animals. Elanco’s innovative solutions include products for dermatology, disease management, vaccines, parasitology, and pain management, supported by extensive educational and practice management resources. Elanco’s philosophy of "Food and companionship enriching life" embodies their dedication to improving lives globally. For more information, visit Elanco Animal Health.

About The Veterinary Cooperative: The Veterinary Cooperative fosters relationships with privately owned veterinary hospitals and business partners to elevate the future of independent veterinary practice ownership. TVC is owned by nearly 4,000 independent veterinary hospitals nationwide that leverage the cooperative to negotiate more favorable supplier pricing, create educational content, shared resources and strengthen the collective voice of the independent veterinary community. For more information, visit The Veterinary Cooperative.