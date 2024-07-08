Praia Health Announces Vizient Supplier Agreement

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Praia Health announced today that it has contracted with Vizient, Inc., the leader in healthcare performance improvement, to offer its experience orchestration platform, which connects consumers quickly and effectively to the appropriate health system’s programs and resources for an individualized user experience, to Vizient customer healthcare organizations.

The supplier agreement provides Vizient customers with a pre-negotiated contract and rates for Praia’s consumer platform. Vizient provider customers will now have access to increased savings and negotiated terms and conditions when contracting with Praia for use of its platform, which algorithmically delivers individualized health experiences for users when logged into a health system’s website or mobile app.

“We are excited to enter this agreement with Vizient, the largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the country,” said Justin Dearborn, CEO of Praia Health. “By offering our platform to Vizient’s vast network, we hope to help health systems modernize their approach to consumer experiences.”

As the nation's largest provider-driven health care performance improvement company, Vizient provides network-powered insights in the critical areas of clinical, operational and supply chain performance and empowers providers to deliver exceptional, cost-effective care.

“This agreement is a significant step as we continue to build our ecosystem of organizations that are aligned around engaging consumers,” said Scott North, Vice President of Partnerships at Praia Health. “Praia Health is working to help health systems engage consumers in modern, personalized ways.”

The Praia platform takes a health system's services, programs, initiatives and resources and systematically delivers them to the right health consumers at the right time, based upon their unique best practices, protocols and preferences — dynamically adjusting the consumer experience. Additionally, users are able to access Praia’s wealth of ecosystem partners — reducing the need for multiple logins, removing user friction and creating a personalized consumer experience through their healthcare journey.

“As a Vizient provider customer and as the incubator of Praia Health, Providence is thrilled to see this agreement in place,” said Sara Vaezy, EVP and Chief Strategy and Digital Officer at Providence. “It allows us to put the power of the Praia platform in the hands of more health systems.”

About Praia Health

Incubated at Providence, one of the nation’s largest and most innovative health systems, Praia Health™ is a modern consumer platform for health systems that is revolutionizing the delivery of individualized health solutions at scale. In April 2024, Praia announced the closing of a $20 million oversubscribed Series A financing round led by Frist Cressey Ventures and backed by SignalFire, Epsilon Health Investors and Providence Ventures. For more information about Praia Health, visit praiahealth.com and follow them on LinkedIn.