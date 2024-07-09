Plocamium Holdings Expands Services to Boost Supply Chain Resilience for Middle Market Companies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plocamium Holdings ("PH"), a private equity and services firm, announced the expansion of its offerings to help middle market companies enhance their supply chain resilience and drive value creation through strategic investments and operational expertise.

Targeting companies in North America, the GCC, and Asia with enterprise values between $10 million and $200 million, the new services focus on global niches of Healthcare Technology and Services, Defense Technology, and Containers and Packaging.

"In today's volatile market, supply chain resilience is crucial for middle market companies to thrive," said James Tannahill, President of Plocamium Holdings. "Our expanded services aim to help these businesses navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities for growth."

Tannahill emphasized the importance of diversifying supply sources and leveraging technology to enhance supply chain efficiency. "Companies need to look beyond just cost when selecting suppliers," James said. "Factors like geopolitical stability, transportation reliability, and supplier financial health are equally critical in building a resilient supply chain."

PH's investment philosophy is to examine a company’s operational approach and through rigor and innovation help lead it to greater productivity and efficiency and realize greater returns for owners and investors.

PH is partnering with sovereign wealth funds, middle-market private equity sponsors, and high-quality businesses that possess significant growth potential. The third-generation firm, founded over 70 years ago in container manufacturing and metal fabrication, launched consulting services in 2024, which now constitute 80% of its business, with the remaining 20% in direct investments.

"Our goal is to create sustainable value for our partners and their portfolio companies," Tannahill added. "By addressing supply chain vulnerabilities and leveraging cutting-edge technologies, we can help these businesses achieve greater competitiveness and profitability in their respective markets."

About Plocamium Holdings

Plocamium are super-efficient organisms that are self-sustaining, highly coordinated, operate systematically, and produce therapeutic compounds. Plocamium Holdings takes its approach from this model, builds on three generations of experience, and applies both to the companies PH serves. Based in New York and with a team of experienced investment professionals committed to operational excellence, PH partners with private equity sponsors and entrepreneurs to unlock growth and drive long-term success. For more information, visit https://plocamium.com.

© 2024 Plocamium Holdings LLC. All Rights Reserved.