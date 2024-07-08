NS BlueScope Malaysia Launches Architectural Award 2024 to Celebrate Beauty, Strength and Innovation in Steel

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NS BlueScope Malaysia Sdn Bhd is calling for entries to its inaugural BlueScope Steel Architectural Awards in Malaysia (BSAA MY). The new awards program launched across online media and social media throughout Malaysia, while equivalent awards programs were also launched by NS BlueScope in other major ASEAN markets. It aims to celebrate excellence and innovation across multiple applications of steel use in architecture and design.

The BlueScope Steel Architectural Awards are run under the theme of “Beautiful Strength” and will highlight projects of class and beauty and shine a spotlight on innovation in creative steel architecture. There are five award categories open for submission: Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Institutional, Others, and Lasting Beauty of COLORBOND® steel.

“Our objective with this new awards program is to set the industry benchmark for excellence in architectural steel use. We will do this by showcasing completed building projects that have harnessed BlueScope steel materials or solutions to create truly spectacular results. This way we can increase awareness of how innovative steel use can benefit architectural design while also giving a platform to the leading-edge projects Malaysia’s architectural sector is delivering,” said Mr. Ken Wong, VP of Marketing, NS BlueScope Malaysia. “For all architects with worthy steel-based projects of the past five years, this is the ideal opportunity to showcase your project and shine!”

BSAA MY will shortlist three winners for each category, selecting a Gold, Silver and Bronze placing. The projects selected as Gold Winners from BSAA MY will then advance to the next round to compete in the BlueScope Steel Architectural Awards 2024 ASEAN. There they will join other Gold Winners from Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, to compete for the ultimate ASEAN awards at the regional level. Having both national and regional awards programs tied together will encourage architects, designers and developers to better understand the versatility and innovation possible with steel and will help foster closer bonds and appreciation of steel applications in neighbouring countries.

The panel of jurors will shortlist projects based on four main criteria: design excellence, community & humanity, innovation, and sustainability.

The final of the inaugural BlueScope Steel Architectural Awards Malaysia will be held on 20 September 2024. For entries submission, please log on to: www.steelpedia.com.my/bluescope-steel-architectural-award-2024

For more information about NS BlueScope Malaysia, please visit www.nsbluescope.com/my