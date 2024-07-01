Boss Fight Studio Launches First-Ever Garfield Action Figures

NORWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The wait is over for Garfield fans! Boss Fight Studio, creator of fan-favorite action figures and toys, has partnered with Paramount to create the first-ever fully articulated Garfield action figures. Based on the classic comics that have captivated audiences for over 40 years, this new product line brings Garfield and his beloved friends to life like never before. The deal was brokered by FanGirl Consulting & Brand Management, LLC.

“The world’s laziest cat has conquered comics, TV specials, multiple TV series, and movies, but until now, Garfield and his friends have never had their own action figures,” said Andrew Franks, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer at Boss Fight Studio. “As longtime Garfield fans, we felt compelled to right this wrong and are incredibly excited to delight fans with our brand new Garfield collection.”

Boss Fight Studio’s Garfield collection features highly articulated Garfield, Odie, and Nermal action figures, along with another first -- a gigantic 1:1 scale Garfield figure.

Product Details:

Garfield: Garfield comes with 25 points of articulation, a tray of lasagna, a swappable alternate expression, and his beloved teddy bear, Pooky. Recreate your favorite Garfield adventures, whether it’s scarfing down lasagna, booting the dog off the table, or settling down for a nice nap. Just don’t ask him to do anything on Mondays.

Odie: Garfield’s companion and sometimes victim, Odie has 17 points of articulation, a food dish with dog food, a swappable tongue-out mouthpiece, and wagging-effect tail. Odie's playful spirit is perfectly captured in this charming figure.

Nermal: The world’s cutest kitten, Nermal, features 17 points of articulation, swappable closed eyes, a ball of yarn, and a box in which to be mailed to far-off lands. Nermal is irresistible and sure to be a favorite among collectors.

Garfield 1:1 Gigantic Figure: The only collectible that could truly capture Garfield’s enormous personality, our Garfield 1:1 scale figure is a life-size representation of the sassy feline. Perfect for display in the most prominent location in your home, this figure is designed to be appropriately worshiped.

"We are beyond excited to bring Garfield and his friends to life in a way that has never been done before," added Franks. "These action figures are crafted with the utmost attention to detail and quality, ensuring that fans can enjoy their favorite characters in a whole new dimension."

Garfield and his pals are now available for preorder at bossfightshop.com and through an expansive network of retailers and e-retailers.

About Boss Fight Studio

Founded in 2013, Boss Fight Studio (BFS) is a creator-owned company focused on high-quality, collectible toys we ourselves want to play with. Our signature high articulation action figures bring the “play” back to toys. From imaginative IPs to fan-favorite licenses, we have something for everyone to Build. Play. Collect. Repeat. For more information reach out to BFS at press@bossfightstudio.com or visit bossfightstudio.com.