SEC, MSRB, FINRA to Hold Hybrid Compliance Outreach Program

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and FINRA announced today that registration is now open for both in-person and virtual attendance of their Compliance Outreach Program for municipal market professionals. The event is open to the public and will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Denver, Colorado.

The program will provide municipal market participants an opportunity to hear from SEC, MSRB and FINRA staff on timely regulatory and compliance matters for municipal advisors and dealers. Panel topics will include compliance pain points for municipal advisors and broker-dealers, exam and enforcement priorities, a regulatory outlook, net capital requirements, federal fiduciary duty, post-trade monitoring and other municipal market key topics.

“The SEC looks forward to co-hosting this meaningful Compliance Outreach Program for municipal market participants,” said SEC Director of the Office of Municipal Securities Dave Sanchez. “These panel discussions address important regulatory and guidance information—much of which includes novel ideas and perspective—that municipal market participants will find valuable both in their roles and as industry leaders.”

“We are pleased to continue coordinating with the SEC and FINRA to continue an open dialogue with municipal advisors and dealers to address their top concerns and interests,” said MSRB Chief Regulatory and Policy Officer Ernesto Lanza. “This year’s program devotes time to both municipal advisors and dealers in the form of breakout sessions that will address unique issues and needs for all types of municipal market professionals, including small firms.”

“The Compliance Outreach Program is a great opportunity to engage in dialogue that fosters effective regulation, improves compliance and strengthens everyone’s understanding of the industry,” said Michael Solomon, Executive Vice President, Examinations and Membership Application Program at FINRA. “We are pleased to partner with the SEC and MSRB to offer a forum where municipal market participants not only hear from their regulators but also work with them.”

Registration is being administered by FINRA. The program is free and open to the public. For those unable to attend in-person or via the livestream, a recording of the program will be archived on the SEC's webpage following the event.

To submit questions and topics of interest in advance of the event, please email: gergana.sellers@finra.org.

