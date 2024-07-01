Siren Marine Now Shipping Standard with Select Yamaha Helm Master® EX Kits

KENNESAW, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Siren Marine, the worldwide leader in Connected Boat® technology, announced today that its flagship marine telematics product, the Siren 3 Pro, will ship as a standard component with all multi-engine Yamaha Helm Master EX full maneuverability kits. The addition of Siren to the Helm Master EX kits will bring the Connected Boat technology experience to a wider customer audience, particularly those in the market for premium boats. It also gives Yamaha boat builders and dealers the opportunity to seamlessly integrate Siren technology into their product lines.

“Now customers can reap the benefits of ultimate boat control on the water with Helm Master EX and off the water with the Siren 3 Pro,” said Andrew Cullen, Director, Connectivity, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “With the integration of Siren Connected Boat technology, they also have the ability to monitor true engine hours and receive alerts about important maintenance intervals.”

“For builders and dealers installing the Helm Master EX kits, the integration of Siren 3 Pro allows easy verification of compatibility between installed Command Link Plus® (CLP) rigging components following assembly, service or repower,” Cullen continued. “This saves time and effort on both the production and service floors, helping ensure a trouble-free ownership experience to the consumer.”

Operated via the Siren Connected Boat mobile app and Siren hardware, Siren 3 Pro combines real-time vessel security, multiple and flexible boat monitoring and tracking functions, and convenience features including remote digital switching. Through the mobile app, customers have access to and the ability to control all these features from their smartphones or smart watches.

In addition, Siren’s integration with Yamaha’s Command Link Plus protocol enables the Siren Connected Boat technology to automatically remind boaters and their preferred dealers about scheduled maintenance requirements and due dates based on actual engine use. It also contains all maintenance records for the boat, updated by either the servicing dealer or the DIY boater. With the help of a low power mode, customers can extend their battery life during times when full functionality is not needed (such as winterization) or when boat power availability is limited.

Siren 3 Pro is a third-generation remote boat monitoring and telematics platform leading the future of Connected Boat technology. The Siren 3 Pro operates over a global 4G/5G LTE-M cellular network with the option to add SirenSat, an offshore antenna for customers that leave cellular coverage. Options for sensors include wired and wireless as well as connection to the NMEA 2000® network.

The Siren Connected Boat app, available on both the Google Play® and Apple® App Store, gives customers access to the Siren Marine dashboard, which provides real-time information regarding the location of their boat and the status of the monitored systems.

For more information, please visit sirenmarine.com. For media information and images, visit yamahamarinemedia.com.

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Ga., markets and sells marine outboard motors ranging in size from 2.5 to 450 horsepower. It also engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells boat control systems, IOT control devices, fiberglass, jet-drive sport boats ranging from 19 to 27 feet, and personal watercraft. The unit includes the manufacturing divisions of Yamaha Marine Systems Co., Inc., including Kracor of Milwaukee (rotational molding), Bennett Marine of Deerfield Beach, Fla. (trim tabs), and Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers of Indianapolis (stainless steel propellers). Yamaha Marine Business Unit is a division of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., based in Cypress, Calif.

Siren Marine® is the industry leader in smart boat technology – allowing boaters to stay connected to their boats anywhere, anytime. The company’s vision is to transform the modern boating experience and lead the way to a fully-connected marine industry through innovative IoT Connected Boat® technology.

This document contains many of Yamaha's valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only and are not intended to be an endorsement.

REMEMBER to always observe all applicable boating laws. Never drink and drive. Dress properly with a USCG-approved personal floatation device and protective gear.

© 2024 Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. All rights reserved.