GlacierPoint Enterprises Partners with Joe & Ross

THE BRONX, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlacierPoint Enterprises, Inc. (“GlacierPoint” or “GPE”), a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital LLC (“Mill Point”), and one of the nation’s leading direct store delivery (“DSD”) distributors of ice cream, frozen and fresh foods and beverages, announced today that in conjunction with its continuing strategic expansion initiative it has acquired Chicago-based Joe & Ross, Inc. and J & R Dairy Service, Inc. (collectively, “Joe & Ross”). Long-established as the Chicago-metro area’s foremost DSD distributor, Joe & Ross will operate under the banner of GlacierPoint as the GPE-Great Lakes Division and actively expand its scope of operations.

“The addition of Joe & Ross stands as a pivotal moment for GlacierPoint as we establish operations in the Midwest with a highly respected business that already demonstrates the standards of customer service and operating integrity that are widely held as the hallmarks of GlacierPoint. This marks the first non-contiguous expansion of our platform and our confidence in the Joe & Ross leadership team is the foundational pillar of this acquisition. We view this as critical territory for our vendor and retail partners alike and our move into the Midwest highlights their unwavering confidence in our ability to instill our operational excellence across new territories – bordering existing GPE markets or otherwise. Our operations in the Midwest will further accelerate our growth trajectory and refine our evolving blueprint for GlacierPoint’s continuous expansion goals,” commented Jim Schubauer, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of GlacierPoint.

Ross Purpura, Sr., President of Joe & Ross, stated, “I firmly believe our partnership with Jim and the GlacierPoint team should yield significant operational efficiencies and drive us to unprecedented levels of value creation across our spectrum of vendor and retail channel partners. The scope of opportunity before us is now substantially amplified as a direct result of the breadth and scale of GlacierPoint’s operations. Their ethos and operating culture, as clearly manifested in the expansion path Jim and Mill Point have charted, is built on a relentless pursuit of best-in-class customer service and vigorous logistics execution. We are all perfectly aligned with where we want to take this business and I cannot think of a better partner to elevate our operations. We are excited to embark on this next phase of growth with a leader who shares all our core values.”

“Joe & Ross has established a stellar reputation in the DSD industry. We are thrilled to join forces with Ross and his team as we enhance our business capabilities and deliver unparalleled value to our customers and suppliers. From the start it was clear that Ross was completely in sync with Jim and the entire GlacierPoint Team on the scale of this opportunity,” added Mark Paolano, Partner of Mill Point.

About Joe & Ross

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Bridgeview, IL Joe & Ross serves as a leading DSD distributor of frozen and refrigerated food products in Northern / Central Illinois and Northern Indiana. Major partner brands include Nestlé, Häagen-Dazs, Ben & Jerry’s, Edy’s, Nesquik, Breyers, DiGiorno, among others. Joe & Ross’ customers consist of retail store chains, drug stores, independent corner stores, gas stations, schools, restaurants, sports stadiums and food e-commerce websites.

About GlacierPoint Enterprises

Headquartered in The Bronx, NY, GlacierPoint is one of the nation’s leaders in DSD distribution, serving as the exclusive DSD distributor of Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream and Unilever Ice Cream, featuring brands such as Häagen-Dazs, Ben & Jerry’s and Nestlé Ice Cream. In addition to ice cream, GlacierPoint distributes a variety of fresh and frozen products, servicing a territory that spans from the U.S. / Canadian border to South Carolina. GlacierPoint distributes to a broad customer base comprised of grocery store chains, independent supermarkets, delis, drugstores, convenience store chains and foodservice customers. GlacierPoint is recognized as a leading distribution partner to suppliers and retailers with an extensive history of dependability, reliability and consistency. For further information, please visit www.glacierpointenterprises.com.

About Mill Point Capital

Mill Point is an operationally oriented private equity firm targeting control investments in lower-middle market companies, with a focus on the Business Services, Industrials and IT Services sectors in North America. Mill Point’s experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seeks to enhance the value of portfolio companies through the disciplined execution of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.