National Science Foundation Awards Booz Allen $419M Technology Modernization Contract

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced today it was awarded a seven-year, $419 million contract with the National Science Foundation (NSF) for Information Technology Mission Application Support (ITMAS). With this recompete win, Booz Allen will directly support the modernization and IT operations of the agency’s merit review and grants management system that facilitates critical investments in scientific research—building on Booz Allen’s expertise in managing complex technical mission stacks for the good of the citizen.

For nearly 20 years, Booz Allen has been providing support to NSF to modernize and digitally transform the organization through full systems development services for more than 20 mission-critical applications and provide core product lifecycle tasks and IT-related services. The award also leverages Booz Allen’s decades of experience in driving data-enabled missions for federal government agencies to better serve citizens.

As part of the work, Booz Allen will drive speed and scale to NSF’s mission-critical grants management systems through end-to-end modern software development utilizing scaled agile principles, DevSecOps automation, and cloud platform resiliency. In addition, as the leading provider of AI services to the federal government according to GovWin from Deltek, Booz Allen will leverage innovative technologies such as AI under this contract to positively impact everyday citizens and foster U.S. scientific advancement via NSF’s grants management system.

“Booz Allen is proud to be directly supporting core pillars of NSF to boost investment in critical research and the progression of science,” said Dan Tucker, senior vice president and a leader in Booz Allen’s citizen services business. “This work aligns with Booz Allen’s VoLT business strategy, focused on velocity, leadership, and technology, and further solidifies our position as a key enabler of innovation for ensuring NSF and the nation remain at the forefront of scientific discovery and technological advancements that change the world.”

Under this contract, Booz Allen will provide end-to-end systems development, operations, and maintenance for over 20 NSF mission-critical custom applications in support of NSF’s end-to-end grants lifecycle by acquiring, integrating, and scaling the platforms and technologies needed to power NSF’s critical mission. It is also a follow-on to the Information Technology Solution Integrated Services (ITSIS) contract.

“This recompete win speaks volumes to the collective ingenuity of a diverse and extremely talented team from across the firm, bolstered by our deep NSF mission knowledge and expertise aligned to NSF’s complex technical stack,” said Lane Blackmer, principal at Booz Allen and program manager on the project. “The win required a long history of high-quality delivery, continuous cultivation of new and existing client relationships, and strategic injection of new capabilities such as DevSecOps, CloudOps, and AI to ensure the U.S. is keeping pace in scientific advancement and novel innovation at home.”

Learn more about Booz Allen’s support of critical data-enabled missions, and the company’s AI capabilities.

