Keller Swan Injury Attorneys Emerge from Merger of KMW Legal and Swan Law

JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keller Swan Injury Attorneys, a dynamic legal powerhouse, has officially emerged following the successful merger of KMW Legal and Swan Law. This strategic collaboration brings together two leading law firms specializing in personal injury litigation, creating a formidable force to serve clients across Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and Mississippi.

Christopher Keller, Founder and CEO of KMW Legal, and Blake Swan, Founder and CEO of Swan Law, share a vision of revolutionizing the legal industry. Their commitment to excellence, innovation, and meaningful impact drives the newly established partnership of Keller Swan Injury Attorneys forward.

With ten offices now spanning four states, Keller Swan Injury Attorneys is uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive legal services throughout the southern United States. The firm’s practice areas include Personal Injury, Property Damage, Personal Injury Protection, Worker's Compensation, Wrongful Death, and Criminal Defense.

Keller Swan Injury Attorneys places clients at the heart of its mission. By combining legal expertise with compassion, the firm aims to make a positive difference in the lives of those it serves.

Christopher Keller, Founder and Managing Partner of Keller Swan Injury Attorneys is an experienced plaintiff’s personal injury attorney. He established KMW Legal in 2019. His expertise lies in areas such as Wrongful Death, Auto, Truck, Train, Motorcycle Accidents, and Premises Liability. With a commitment to excellence and client advocacy, Christopher plays a pivotal role in the strategic merger of KMW Legal and Swan Law, creating Keller Swan Injury Attorneys—a dynamic legal force serving clients across multiple states.

“This expansion is a significant step, allowing us to extend our reach and help more clients than ever before,” said Keller.

Blake Swan, Founder and Managing Partner of Keller Swan Injury Attorneys brings a wealth of experience to the team. His mission is to be of service to others, working tirelessly for his clients and serving them at the highest level possible. Blake focuses on building strong client relationships, allowing him to maintain integrity while representing them. Blake began Swan Law in 2023 and is a member of the Florida Bar, Tennessee Bar, Arkansas Bar, Georgia Bar, and Mississippi Bar. He has successfully represented injury victims in all five states, recovering over $90,000,000.00 on their behalf.

“With this team, there's nothing we can’t do and we look forward to beginning our new journey together as Keller Swan to support our clients with dedication and excellence,” said Swan.

For more information about Keller Swan Injury Attorneys and its services, visit kellerswan.com.

About Keller Swan Injury Attorneys

Established in 2024, Keller Swan Injury Attorneys is a dynamic legal force serving clients across multiple states. Led by Christopher Keller and Blake Swan, our firm brings decades of personal injury legal experience to the table. Our mission is to provide exceptional legal representation for individuals who have been injured, harmed, or are facing criminal prosecution, always advocating for the rights of our clients to improve their lives. Our vision is to be the preferred law firm by delivering outstanding legal services and exceptional client experiences.