Covia Completes Separation of Energy and Industrial Businesses

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Covia Holdings LLC, a leading provider of mineral-based and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets, today announced that it has completed the previously announced separation of its Energy and Industrial businesses.

Covia Energy, LLC now operates as a stand-alone company based in The Woodlands, Texas. Michael Segura, who joined Covia in 2023 as President of the Energy Division, has been confirmed as the President and CEO of Covia Energy. Bruno Biasiotta continues as President and CEO of Covia Solutions, the business focused on industrial markets, which is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. Both companies are privately held.

Biasiotta said, “Separating these two very different businesses into independent companies allows both to pursue the strategies and opportunities that make the most sense in their markets. We’re excited to see what the future holds for both, and we look forward to serving our customers even more efficiently and providing innovative solutions that support their success.”

“The separation is an exciting step forward for Covia Energy,” said Segura. “The foundation we’ve built for this business over the past several years is a great platform for continued growth and value. With a clear focus on the oil and gas markets, we can scale to support our customers through our reliable service and quality products.”

About Covia Solutions

Covia is a leading provider of diversified mineral solutions to a variety of industrial markets, including glass, ceramics, coatings, metals, foundry, polymers, construction, water filtration, and sports and recreation. The company serves its customers through a broad array of essential, high-quality products, including high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, kaolin and ball clays, cristobalite, and coated materials. Long-standing relationships with a broad customer base enable Covia’s market-inspired approach to innovation to enhance solutions and customer benefits. Underpinning these strengths is an unwavering commitment to safety and to sustainable development, further enhancing the value that Covia delivers to all its stakeholders. For more information, visit CoviaCorp.com.

About Covia Energy

Covia Energy is a leading provider of high-quality proppant and logistical solutions, offering in-depth industry expertise, highly reliable operations, and an extensive delivery network to diversified oil and gas markets across North America. The company supplies premium Northern White Sand from strategically located mines delivering products to all major North American shale basins through an expansive rail and terminal network. Covia Energy also provides proppant to producers throughout the Permian Basin from regional mines with close proximity to the Midland and Delaware basins. For more information, visit CoviaCorp.com/CoviaEnergy.