Paired Power Partners with EV Connect to Deliver Clean Energy to the City of Campbell’s First Electric Vehicle in its Fleet

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, California's leading solar microgrid manufacturer, Paired Power, announces its partnership with the City of Campbell to deliver sustainable, smart energy for Campbell’s first electric vehicle in its Public Works Service Center.

Paired Power will deliver solar electricity through its revolutionary pop-up solar canopy, PairTree, combined with Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) chargers and management software from EV Connect. The installation will charge the city’s first EV truck – a Ford F-150 Lightning Pro.

“ It’s gratifying to be an EV charging provider to the city in which Paired Power was founded and has grown its made-in-America business,” said Tom McCalmont, Paired Power CEO. " We’re proud to offer Campbell a clean, resilient energy option and happy to partner with EV Connect to provide onsite EV charging to power the city’s electric vehicles.”

The infrastructure was purchased using the resiliency grant from Silicon Valley Clean Energy, and presents a significant opportunity for the city and its Public Works Department to integrate EVs into its Service Center fleet.

" We're excited to add PairTree solar EV charging that's truly green here at the Service Yard," said Peri Newby, Environmental Program Specialist at Campbell Public Works Department. " This installation by Paired Power and EV Connect reflects the City of Campbell's commitment to a sustainable future and clean energy."

Paired Power and EV Connect’s clean energy installation enables Campbell to establish its first sustainable, resilient EV charging infrastructure. By combining solar power with available grid power and battery storage to deliver day or night charging for electric vehicles, Paired Power’s PairTree provides a fully resilient source of electricity and emergency backup power during grid outages – helping to reduce the city’s dependence on the grid.

" We're excited to work with Paired Power to supply the City of Campbell with a 100% renewable EV charging solution powered by the sun, further enhancing the city’s commitment to sustainable transportation," said Scott Kaptur, Director of Government and Fleet Solutions at EV Connect. “ Paired Power’s pioneering technology and our advanced software provide the City of Campbell with the tools necessary to develop top-tier services that drive innovation and accelerate EV charging accessibility for the city’s fleet.”

About the City of Campbell

The City of Campbell is a suburban community with a population of 41,161 centrally located in the Santa Clara Valley – 50 miles south of San Francisco, and bordered by San Jose, Los Gatos, and Saratoga. City departments, in addition to the City Manager’s Office, include Police, Public Works, Community Development, Finance, and Recreation and Community Services. As a hub for manufacturing, the city has multiple initiatives to deliver modern, clean energy to its departments and citizens. For more information, please visit www.campbellca.gov, and follow on X and LinkedIn.

About Paired Power

Trusted by cities, governments, military organizations, and leading corporations, Paired Power manufactures solar-powered microgrid electric vehicle charger facilities (EVCF) that enable rapid deployment of new EV infrastructure without requiring expansions of existing grid capacity. Paired Power’s flagship product is PairTree™, a microgrid solar powered EV charger that pairs a 4.6kW solar array with a 42.4 kWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to provide Level 2 EV charging day or night. For more information, please visit www.pairedpower.com, and follow on X and LinkedIn.

About EV Connect

EV Connect is the all-in-one EV charging platform that delivers the tools to build, run, and scale EV charging businesses successfully. The platform serves a broad set of use cases for customers, including Charge Point Operators (CPOs), charging network providers, Fortune 500 companies, charging business upstarts and trailblazers, fleet-scale transportation providers, and electric utilities. EV Connect customers benefit from a combination of cutting-edge software features with premium service experiences, such as branded customer support, EV charging station procurement, deployment and installation support, and the latest driver app technology. Because technology, public policy, and technical standards constantly evolve and change, EV Connect has built its platform and tools to ensure that an investment in electric vehicle charging equipment delivers exceptionally reliable performance, confidence in station utilization and revenue management, and return on investment. Founded in 2010, EV Connect offers the tools and connections for EV charging businesses of any size, with the power of an open-platform approach and a trusted partner network. For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com and follow EV Connect on X and LinkedIn.

Image: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EZN81AefnoNhzMEKoYjzEzUyOh24g8KL/view?usp=sharing