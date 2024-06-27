The Pets Table Now Available at Chewy, Offering Premium Pet Food Options to a Wider Audience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Pets Table, premium pet food brand brought to you by HelloFresh, has announced today its launch at Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, marking the first time the direct-to-consumer brand is available via an omni-channel external retailer. This allows for pet parents to access The Pets Table’s high quality, wholesome and minimally-processed recipes conveniently through Chewy, the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions - no subscription required.

The Pets Table’s popular Air-Dried Dog Food and Treats collections are the first offerings now available at Chewy. Developed with vets and vet nutritionists, these items are cooked at a low temperature to preserve nutrients and presents a healthy alternative to traditional kibble. Customers visiting Chewy can choose between the Chicken & Sweet Potato and Beef & Berries recipes, as well as high-protein snacks such as Chicken Happy Bites, Lamb Snack Sticks and Beef Belly Bites, ensuring pets receive delicious rewards with a limited ingredient list.

Later this summer, The Pets Table will expand its offerings at Chewy to include its Fresh Frozen line, providing pet parents with a delicious selection of human-grade dog food. With recipes including Chicken Casserole with Green Beans, Beef Stew with Carrots and Turkey Casserole with Broccoli, these freshly made, frozen meals are free from preservatives or fillers and designed to please even the pickiest pups.

Customers shopping The Pets Table at Chewy will have the option to purchase products standalone, without committing to a subscription. However, Chewy’s Autoship customers can enjoy special savings on The Pets Table products, making it easier than ever for “pawrents” to prioritize their pets' nutrition at a more affordable price.

“At The Pets Table, we believe in a better way to feed our pups, so we’re excited to bring our offerings to Chewy to reach even more devoted pet parents and provide them the flexibility to try our premium recipes with or without a subscription,” said Laurent Guillemain, Co-Founder and CEO of The Pets Table. “This aligns with our core values of health, quality and happiness for pets and their owners. We can't wait to bring even more joy to Chewy customers, as their pets thrive on our tasty and nutritious offerings."

The Pets Table delivers human-grade fresh and air-dried recipes, and offers customized subscription plans available through the website, specially tailored to meet the unique caloric needs of each dog. With a mission to redefine pet nutrition, The Pets Table aims to provide every furry companion with a seat at the table, offering meals made from wholesome ingredients that humans trust.

Launched in June 2023, The Pets Table has seen tremendous growth, delivering more than 4 million meals to canine companions nationwide in its first year. These pet parents are pleased with the experience too, with 86% of customers sharing that their dogs prefer The Pets Table food compared to their old one.

To shop The Pets Table at Chewy, visit www.chewy.com/brands/pets-table-140638 and to learn more about The Pets Table, visit www.thepetstable.com.

About The Pets Table

The Pets Table is a personalized pet food service designed to keep pets healthy and happy—made with real ingredients that humans love. Launched in 2023, the Company prioritizes high-quality, minimally-processed meal options delivered directly to customers’ doors. For more information, visit www.thepetstable.com.

About HelloFresh Group

The HelloFresh Group is a global food solutions group and the world's leading meal kit provider. The HelloFresh Group consists of eight brands that provide customers with high quality food and recipes for different meal occasions including HelloFresh, Green Chef, EveryPlate, Chefs Plate, Factor, Youfoodz, The Pets Table and Good Chop. The Company was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and operates in the USA, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Ireland and Spain. In Q1 2024 HelloFresh Group delivered over 272 million meals globally. HelloFresh SE went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017 and is currently traded on the MDAX (Mid-Cap German Stock Market Index). For more information, visit www.hellofreshgroup.com.