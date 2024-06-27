Taoglas Unveils Industry’s First Dual-band GNSS “Patch-in-a-Patch Antenna

Taoglas announces Inception, a new GNSS L1/L5 ultra-low-profile “patch-in-a-patch” antenna. The HP5354.A offers dual-band stacked patch performance in a standard 35 x 35 x 4mm form factor as the second antenna is recessed into the first, without stacking the parts.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taoglas®, a trusted provider of antennas and IoT components that help solve complex engineering problems, announces Inception, a new GNSS L1/L5 ultra-low-profile “patch-in-a-patch” antenna. The HP5354.A* is the first of its kind antenna that offers dual-band stacked patch performance in a standard 35 x 35 x 4mm form factor as the second antenna is recessed into the first, without stacking the parts. The new passive, dual-feed surface mount design (SMD) reduces antenna height by 50%, decreases weight, and saves horizontal real estate, making it an ideal solution for GNSS applications demanding precision and accuracy with limited space.

The HP5354.A is a drop-in replacement for single-band surface mount patches, improving the IoT device’s positioning accuracy from 3 meters to 1.5 meters without compromising the dual-band L1/L5 performance. Designed using a custom electro-ceramics formula, Taoglas’ surface mount antenna technology ensures high-quality performance and seamless integration into devices requiring high-precision GNSS.

Applications, such as asset tracking, smart agriculture, industrial tracking, commercial drones, and autonomous vehicles, require better stability, resilience, and precision. For decades, the industry has used single-band GPS, but emerging bands such as L2, L5, L6, and L-band offer designers a path to cleaner signals, improved gain, and cm-level accuracy. The same trend applies to global GNSS technologies, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, IRNSS, and SBAS.

“ Taoglas has been designing and manufacturing reliable, high-performance GNSS antennas in-house for over 20 years, and we remain committed to investing in new antenna technologies,” said Dermot O’Shea, CEO at Taoglas. “ We know electroceramic patches are still the most efficient way to receive circularly polarized signals, and before Inception, multi-band configurations required a stacked patch antenna, which adds to height and weight. The HP5354.A—our latest innovation—means you can move to dual band without changing the footprint, size, and height of your current single band GPS antenna.”

Features & Benefits

The HP5354.A has a passive peak gain of 2.61 dBi optimized for GPS L1/ L5, BeiDou B1, Galileo E1, and GLONASS G1 operation with the next generation of dual-band GNSS receivers on the market.

Ultra-low Profile SMD – Stacked patch L1/L5 performance within a single-patch solution.

– Stacked patch L1/L5 performance within a single-patch solution. Compact Form Factor – 35 x 35 x 4mm patch optimized for use on a 70 x 70mm ground plane.

– 35 x 35 x 4mm patch optimized for use on a 70 x 70mm ground plane. Consistent Gain Performance – Dual-feed design maintains circular polarization gain even when the antenna is de-tuned or needs in-situ tuning.

The Taoglas HC125A hybrid coupler can be used to combine the dual feeds for L1 patch offering high RHCP gain and optimal axial ratio for upper constellations including GPS L1, BeiDou B1, Galileo E1, and GLONASS G1.

Active circuitry needs to be upgraded to L1/L5 along with the antenna. The Taoglas TFM.100B L1/L5 front-end module can be designed onto the device PCB alongside the antenna to reclaim valuable real estate and save designers up to two years of complex design.

* Patent pending. For more information, visit the Taoglas patents and trademarks webpage.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a trusted provider of antennas, advanced IoT components, and custom IoT design services that helps customers navigate complex RF and wireless systems and brings connectivity solutions to market on time, the first time. Since its foundation in 2004, the company has grown from its heritage in antennas to having engineering resources, state-of-the-art test chambers, and pre-certification centers around the world. Their global team works obsessively to deliver an uninterrupted supply chain for rapid local delivery and seamless support internationally. Taoglas' commitment to continuous innovation, proactive customer service, and trusted quality delivers long-term peace of mind to customers and colleagues, creating time and space to work together to advance global connectivity. For more information, visit www.taoglas.com.

Taoglas, the Taoglas logo, and all other Taoglas trademarks in the United States and/or other jurisdictions are the property of Taoglas Group Holdings Limited. For more information, visit the Taoglas patents and trademarks webpage.