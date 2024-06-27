BODi by Beachbody Launches BODi LAVA, the Perfect Summer Fitness Program with Super Trainer Elise Joan

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODI) (“BODi” or the “Company”), a leading health and fitness company, today announced the launch of BODi LAVA, a new and transformational workout program designed by BODi Super Trainer, Elise Joan. The program is now available for customers to purchase and own digital access to all 30 workouts forever for just $59.95. The program will be added to BODi’s subscription library in December 2024.

WHAT IS BODi LAVA

BODi LAVA is a nonstop, 20-minute fusion of power yoga, primal movement and bodyweight strength training that requires no equipment. You won’t just get strong and lose weight, you’ll improve range of motion, mobility, agility and help reduce joint pain. It is both high intensity and low impact with the benefits of weightlifting, cardio, agility, and flexibility workouts, all without any equipment.

BODi Super Trainer Elise Joan has helped develop popular programs 3 Week Yoga Retreat, Barre Blend, Pre & Post Natal Barre Blend, FIRE & FLOW and the “I Am” meditation series and continues to develop some of BODi’s top viewed LIVE streaming classes on the BODi platform. With BODi LAVA, she has created the ideal solution for anyone craving results in 20 minutes and a new way of moving.

Like every new BODi program, BODi LAVA was tested in multiple six-week rounds by approximately 50 people, all who has never previously tried the program. The results exceeded BODi’s expectations as people reliably lost 10-20lbs in six weeks, including one participant who lost 24lbs with the program, a BODi nutrition plan and drinking one of the company’s Shakeology superfood nutrition shakes each day.

Anyone that consistently follows BODi LAVA for 20 minutes a day and five days a week will burn calories, build strength, increase flexibility, help reduce nagging aches and leave each workout feeling empowered and energized.

PROGRAM DETAILS

BODi LAVA is a step-by-step, six-week experience that delivers the full-body benefits of multiple training styles in 20 minutes to maximize calorie burn, sweat, strength and mobility improvements.

BODi LAVA workouts include multiple versions of the following:

Yoga Hybrid: an energetic combination of easy-to-follow power yoga flow plus primal movements

an energetic combination of easy-to-follow power yoga flow plus primal movements Core Control: a challenging balance-focused sequence linking movement to breathing

a challenging balance-focused sequence linking movement to breathing HIIT: to burn significant calories per minute through high-intensity intervals of yoga and primal movement

to burn significant calories per minute through high-intensity intervals of yoga and primal movement Endurance: high-repetition bodyweight strength moves for muscular and cardio endurance

high-repetition bodyweight strength moves for muscular and cardio endurance Compound: alternates primal and yoga movements for a simple yet challenging sequence

alternates primal and yoga movements for a simple yet challenging sequence Primal Hybrid: to expand mobility while strengthening the entire body

to expand mobility while strengthening the entire body Agility: strength and multidirectional movement will help build range of motion and performance

strength and multidirectional movement will help build range of motion and performance Isometrics: holding poses alternating with flowing movement for a full-body muscle burnout

holding poses alternating with flowing movement for a full-body muscle burnout Metabolic Burn: next-level intervals combined with stabilizing yoga flows for an intense workout

next-level intervals combined with stabilizing yoga flows for an intense workout Athletic Offroad: Elise Joan’s signature power yoga flow to help improve balance, endurance, and mobility

Those who purchase BODi LAVA will also receive forever access to 15 additional workouts including five “Pre-Burn” Workouts to help learn the moves ahead of starting the six-week program, six “Bonus Burn” Workouts for quick 10-minute sessions targeting Upper, Booty and Core that require more time and energy, and four “Post-Burn” Workouts for extra cooldown and recovery.

A BODi LAVA free Sample Workout is available at BODiPreviews.com.

COMMENTARY FROM LEADERSHIP

“I’ve been running BODi for over 25 years, and I know when we’ve created a true summer blockbuster. BODi LAVA is the next big thing in fitness,” said Carl Daikeler, CEO and Co-founder of BODi. “One of the biggest requests I get from BODi users is to offer convenient and fast options that build strength and promote healthy weight loss while fitting into a busy schedule. BODi LAVA delivers. I am so excited for this program that I’ll be personally doing it starting July 1 and participating in a private Facebook group with Elise and tens of thousands of customers. It’s going to be a challenge and a great summer project for all of us.”

“BODi LAVA is the program I’ve been dreaming of offering and is now a reality I can share with everyone,” said Super Trainer Elise Joan. “With just 20 minutes a day, you’ll harness your own power, sculpting a lean physique without any equipment. Over six weeks, we’ll engineer your optimal body, introducing groundbreaking movement patterns that transform you into an unstoppable force of nature—both physically and mentally. You’ll love embracing the burn and experiencing the transformation!”

PURCHASE DETAILS

BODi LAVA will be available for purchase at BODiLAVA.com on June 27, 2024, with no BODi Subscription required.

The program will be added to the BODi subscriber library in December 2024.

For more updates, follow along on social media @BODi, @BODiStories and with #WeAreBODi.

About BODi and The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Originally known as Beachbody, BODi has been innovating structured step-by-step home fitness and nutrition programs for 25 years such as P90X, INSANITY and 21 Day Fix, plus the first premium superfood nutrition supplement, Shakeology. Since its inception in 1999, BODi has helped over 30 million customers pursue extraordinary life-changing results. The BODi community represents millions of people helping each other stay accountable to goals of healthy weight loss, improved strength and energy, and resilient mental and physical well-being. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements other than historical fact or in the future tense. These statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategy, our plans, and our objectives and future operations. Forward-looking statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to us as of the date hereof and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially due to a variety of factors. You can identify these statements by the use of terminology such as “believe”, “plans”, “expect”, “will”, “should,” “could”, “estimate”, “anticipate,” “upon” or similar forward-looking terms. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements.