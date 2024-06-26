Spire Orthopedic Partners Announces Partnership with Ortho Rhode Island

Spire Orthopedic Partners, one of the nation’s largest orthopedic platforms, announces a new partnership with Ortho Rhode Island (Ortho RI) and its affiliated ambulatory surgery center. (Photo: Business Wire)

Spire Orthopedic Partners, one of the nation’s largest orthopedic platforms, announces a new partnership with Ortho Rhode Island (Ortho RI) and its affiliated ambulatory surgery center. (Photo: Business Wire)

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Orthopedic Partners, one of the nation’s largest orthopedic platforms, announces a new partnership with Ortho Rhode Island (Ortho RI) and its affiliated ambulatory surgery center.

Formed in 2015, Ortho RI was established from the merger of four prominent practices in Rhode Island and has since evolved into one of the leading independent orthopedic practices in New England. Headquartered in Warwick, Rhode Island, Ortho RI provides the highest quality clinical care across six locations and a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center. Ortho RI is known for its clinical excellence and leadership in clinical innovation through leading technologies, including robotic assisted surgery, minimally invasive nano operative arthroscopy and orthobiologics treatments. Additionally, Ortho RI provides various ancillary service offerings including advanced imaging, orthopedic urgent care, durable medical equipment, and physical and occupational therapy.

Ortho Rhode Island will continue to operate under its current brand. Dr. Michael Bradley, Ortho Rhode Island’s longstanding President and Chief Executive Officer, will also assume the role of Chief Medical Officer and lead Ortho RI alongside a newly formed Clinical Governance Board. The practice’s 35 physicians provide the latest, evidence-based treatment across a variety of specialties, including elbow, foot and ankle, hand and wrist, hip, joint replacement, knee, pediatric orthopedics, rheumatology, shoulder, spine and sports medicine.

“We are thrilled to partner with the world-class physicians at Ortho Rhode Island,” said Christopher Fusco, Chief Executive Officer of Spire. “Dr. Bradley and his partners are leaders in their fields and represent a perfect strategic fit for the high-quality platform we are building.”

“At Ortho Rhode Island, our goal is to provide the highest quality clinical outcomes and patient experience,” said Dr. Michael Bradley. “We are excited to partner with the team at Spire to leverage their capital and management resources to continue to grow Ortho RI in ways that allow us to expand access to our high-quality care in both new and existing markets.”

Backed by Kohlberg & Company, a leading private equity firm based in New York, Spire is a majority physician owned organization which provides management services to orthopedic and spine practice across New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

About Spire Orthopedic Partners

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Spire Orthopedic Partners is a growing partnership of orthopedic practices that provides the support, capital and operational resources physicians need to grow thriving practices in today’s evolving healthcare landscape. The Spire network spans the Northeast with more than 165 physicians, 1,800 employees, 285 other clinical providers and 40 locations in New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://spireortho.com

About Kohlberg & Company

Kohlberg is a leading U.S. middle market private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, New York. Over the Firm’s 37-year history, the Firm has organized eleven private equity vehicles totaling in aggregate over $15 billion in capital commitments. Since inception, the firm’s private equity investments have generated over $10 billion in realized returns with no realized losses since 2007. The firm invests in leading middle market businesses that are identified through its rigorous White Paper Program in its six core practice areas. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com