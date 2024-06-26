Orion Group Partners with Leading Plumbing Service Provider, Bieg Plumbing Company

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Group (“Orion”), a commercial and industrial field services company, announced today that it has partnered with Bieg Plumbing Company (“Bieg”). Bieg’s skilled team of certified technicians specializes in repair and maintenance services for customers throughout Missouri. Orion is building national providers by partnering with exceptional, family-owned businesses and supplying the resources needed to fuel their next chapter of growth. Bieg joins Orion’s growing network of market-leading heavy mechanical businesses, Astra Service Partners (“Astra”).

Bieg delivers quality service across an expansive range of plumbing needs, from clogged drain lines to leak detection to water testing. Founded in 1960 by the Bieg family, the company has built a team dedicated to honesty, integrity, and high-quality service. Lee Jensen leads Bieg as President alongside General Manager Bill Wren.

“After 64 years as a family-owned business, Bieg Plumbing Company’s current generation sought a strong partner to both continue our legacy and grow the company to better serve the St. Louis community for years to come,” said Alice Mantia, Bieg Service Department Director. “We believe we have found that partner in Orion and Astra. We are excited to be a part of this fast-growing and focused company that shares our values for providing quality work and excellent customer service.”

“We are excited to partner with the Bieg team and to build on the legacy that began in 1960,” said Bill Wren. “For over 60 years, Bieg has worked hard to provide their customers with an exceptional service experience, and we are honored to support this great team in their future growth.”

About Orion Group

Orion is a commercial and industrial field services company that invests in and grows market-leading businesses. Orion is building national businesses in multiple field services sectors by investing in companies with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them. For more information, please visit www.orionservicesgroup.com.

About Astra Service Partners

Astra is a leading heavy mechanical service company dedicated to growing the best businesses in the heating, air conditioning, refrigeration, plumbing, and controls industries. As a network of world-class service providers, Astra empowers the nation’s top technical and managerial talent while delivering exceptional service to its customers.

About Bieg Plumbing Company

Founded in 1960, Bieg delivers quality service to commercial and residential customers for all plumbing needs. With a team of expert technicians and decades of experience in the industry, Bieg is a trusted provider of choice for facilities throughout Missouri.