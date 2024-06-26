FICO Kicks Off National “Fields of Financial Empowerment” Summer Tour with Chelsea Football Club and U.S. Soccer Foundation

BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FICO, a leading software analytics software company, is teaming up with Chelsea Football Club (FC) and U.S. Soccer Foundation again this year to launch the next phase of their partnership to empower consumers through access to financial education at all stops of Chelsea FC’s pre-season tour. New this year, FICO is expanding its partnership with Chelsea FC to include the sponsorship of the women’s team in addition to continuing to be the primary official partner of the Club’s men’s team as it heads to the United States.

“We are delighted to be extending our partnership with FICO as we make the final preparations for our pre-season tour in the U.S. It’s important to us to engage deeply with the communities we’re fortunate enough to visit in the States, beyond the excitement delivered on the pitch, so to have the opportunity to continue the work we started last summer is a very positive step.

“We’re excited to be working with such a prestigious and renowned organization again, through whom we will continue to deliver incredibly valuable sessions and resources to help educate fans across the U.S. on the importance of financial literacy. By also including our Women’s team in the partnership, we will be able to inspire even more people to access the resources FICO makes available to help them understand how to achieve their financial goals,” said Casper Stylsvig, chief revenue officer for Chelsea Football Club.

Nearly 35 years ago, FICO created the FICO® Score as a standard measure of consumer credit risk in the United States. Today, the FICO Score is used by 90% of U.S. lenders to help extend credit for personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and more.

As part of FICO’s “Fields of Financial Empowerment” tour, Chelsea and the U.S. Soccer Foundation will assist FICO in raising excitement for, and access to, financial education and resources to help more people, including the next generation of fans, in their financial journeys. Together, the organizations will work to expand access to financial education, especially credit education, so that more people have the insight and tools needed to understand how to achieve their goals.

“As the national leader for sports-based youth development in under-resourced areas, we believe that access to soccer can change everything. The same is true with financial education,” said Ed Foster-Simeon, president and CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation. “Through this collaboration, we’re bringing important resources to teens that will help set them up for success, on the field and in life.”

FICO will host free Score A Better Future™ (SABF) Fundamentals financial education workshops for students in the cities where Chelsea will be playing during the summer tour, including Santa Clara, Calif.; South Bend, Ind.; Atlanta, Ga.; Columbus, Ohio; Charlotte, N.C.; Harrison, N.J.; and Washington, D.C. Additionally, adults will have the opportunity to participate in SABF workshops during select stops of the tour. Workshop participants will also have the opportunity to attend their local match for free to catch the Blues in action.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for fans, especially with the growing popularity for women's sports and soccer in the United States," said Nikhil Behl, executive vice president at FICO. "Through the Fields of Financial Empowerment tour, we are broadening access to financial education through our workshops and resources, providing a key building block for people to achieve their financial goals. As FICO continues to innovate and drive financial empowerment, we are evolving our program to reach and inspire more people to take control of their financial futures.”

In addition to live SABF Fundamentals workshops, FICO provides resources to help people enhance their financial literacy, understand credit, and make empowered decisions. This includes on-demand workshops, credit education materials and tools, as well as the myFICO website and app that enable consumers to check and monitor their FICO® Score for free.

For more information about FICO’s credit empowerment program, visit https://www.fico.com/sabf/.

To find out more information about the tour, please visit: https://www.fico.com/

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com/en.

Join the conversation at https://x.com/FICO_corp & https://www.fico.com/blogs/.

For FICO news and media resources, visit https://www.fico.com/en/newsroom.

FICO and Score A Better Future are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

About Chelsea Football Club

Chelsea Football Club is one of the top football clubs globally and the men’s team were the FIFA Club World Cup winners for 2021, with the final when the team beat Brazilian side Palmeiras in Abu Dhabi held in 2022 due to the pandemic. That success followed winning the UEFA Champions League for a second time in 2021 with victory over Manchester City in Porto.

Founded in 1905, Chelsea is London’s most central football club, based at the iconic 40,000-capacity Stamford Bridge stadium. Nicknamed ‘The Blues’, the club lifted the Champions League for the first time in 2012 and has also won the Premier League five times, the FA Cup eight times, the Football League Cup five times, the UEFA Europa League twice, the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup twice, the UEFA Super Cup twice and the Football League Championship once, in 1955.

The 2021 Champions League and Super Cup triumphs ensured Chelsea became the first club to win four major UEFA club competitions twice, following our earlier successes in those two competitions as well as the Europa League and Cup Winners’ Cup.

The Chelsea Women’s team have enjoyed a huge amount of success and in 2024 won the FA Women’s Super League for a fifth consecutive year and the seventh time overall. The Women’s FA Cup has been won on five occasions. The team has also captured the FA Women’s League Cup twice as well as reaching the UEFA Women’s Champions League final in 2021.

In addition to possessing some of the world’s most recognisable players, Chelsea has also invested in its future with a state-of-the-art Academy and training centre in Cobham, Surrey. Since the Academy building’s opening in 2008, the club has won seven FA Youth Cups, back-to-back UEFA Youth League titles in 2015 and 2016, and the U23 and U18 Premier League national championships most recently in 2019/20 and 2017/18 respectively.

The Chelsea Foundation boasts one of the most extensive community initiatives in sport, helping to improve the lives of children and young people all over the world.

About the U.S. Soccer Foundation

As the national leader for sports-based youth development in under-resourced areas, the U.S. Soccer Foundation is on a mission to let soccer do what it does: change absolutely everything. Founded as a legacy of the 1994 FIFA World Cup, the Foundation provides underserved communities access to innovative play spaces and evidence-based soccer programs that instill hope, foster well-being, and help youth achieve their fullest potential. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Soccer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information visit www.ussoccerfoundation.org or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.