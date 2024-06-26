Zoetis Foundation and Zoetis Deepen Commitment to Global Disaster Relief with American Red Cross and American Humane

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As animals and communities continue to face mounting challenges from natural disasters, Zoetis Inc. and the Zoetis Foundation are committed to supporting animal health and community resilience. The Zoetis Foundation brings this commitment to life through grant support to the American Red Cross, which will help provide necessary emergency preparedness and relief to families and communities impacted by disasters. Zoetis Inc. partners with American Humane to increase disaster preparedness and help support the well-being of animals during emergencies.

Deepening a commitment to disaster relief, the Zoetis Foundation is providing a $3 million grant in 2024 to the American Red Cross to be utilized over a six-year period through the Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP). In addition, Zoetis Inc. has cultivated a more than decade-long partnership with American Humane to support animal safety in disaster-stricken areas and to advocate for increased preparedness among pet owners.

“ As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis has long been dedicated to advancing disaster preparedness and providing care for communities and animals impacted by disasters. The annual number of extreme weather and climate disasters with losses exceeding $1 billion each has increased by 85% over the past decade, underscoring the urgent need to help response efforts," said Jeannette Ferran Astorga, President of the Zoetis Foundation and Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Communications and Sustainability at Zoetis. " Building on that legacy, the Zoetis Foundation is pleased to bolster grant support to the American Red Cross through the ADGP, alongside Zoetis Inc.’s long-standing collaboration with American Humane to support disaster response efforts and provide critical aid."

Since launching its Driven to Care sustainability strategy, Zoetis has contributed monetary and in-kind donations to support approximately 1.3 million animals affected by disasters globally between 2021-2023. To learn more about Zoetis Inc. and the Zoetis Foundation’s commitment to disaster relief, read the company’s 2023 Sustainability Report. The Zoetis Foundation is a private charitable organization and is solely funded by Zoetis Inc., with distinct legal requirements and restrictions.

American Red Cross: Annual Disaster Giving Program

Every year, the Red Cross reaches an average of 40 million people affected by disasters worldwide through the global Red Cross and Red Crescent network. The Zoetis Foundation’s $3 million grant to be utilized over a six-year period through the ADGP will help ensure the Red Cross can prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. The funding will be equally split between domestic and international aid to power the Red Cross with the infrastructure, volunteers, technology, and resources to provide relief in times of crisis — while also helping prepare global communities for future disasters.

“ We are so very grateful to the Zoetis Foundation for their generous commitment to our lifesaving mission in advance of disasters both big and small,” said Anne McKeough, Chief Development Officer at the American Red Cross. “ As families and communities struggle to cope with more frequent and intense weather events, forward-thinking ADGP members like the Zoetis Foundation enable us to prepare for disasters and offer vital assistance, making a profound impact on those facing adversity.”

American Humane

Since 2012, Zoetis Inc. has worked alongside American Humane to protect animals in disaster-affected regions and to promote better preparedness practices among pet owners across the United States. Notably, nearly 1 in 4 pet owners would defy a mandatory evacuation order to avoid leaving their animals behind during a natural disaster. ​​In addition to operating a fleet of emergency vehicles stocked with Zoetis pet medications after disaster strikes, American Humane partners with Zoetis to host pet preparedness clinics in disaster-prone areas to better prepare families with pets for a disaster situation.

“ Since 1877, American Humane has been dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of all animals, and we are grateful to Zoetis for being an invaluable partner in this mission,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of American Humane. “ Zoetis’ support enables us to expand the critical services we provide, especially helping animals during times of crisis, and getting them the care that they need.”

This June, Zoetis is partnering with American Humane on an inaugural public giving campaign to raise funds for American Humane’s rescue efforts following natural disasters. Tornados and hurricanes, amongst other catastrophes, can leave pets displaced and/or injured and in need of reunification, protection, rescue and survival essentials like food, shelter and medical care. Zoetis is matching U.S. donations up to $50,000. Click here to make a donation or to learn more about the campaign.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.5 billion in 2023 with approximately 14,100 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

About the Zoetis Foundation

The Zoetis Foundation supports communities and the people who care for animals, with a specific focus on advancing opportunities for veterinarians and farmers around the world. The Foundation’s grantmaking and strategic efforts provide access to education and mental wellness resources, expand veterinary debt relief, support diversity and inclusion efforts, and enable thriving livelihoods by funding programs that help veterinary practices and farmers adopt sustainable business practices. To learn more about the Foundation, please visit: www.zoetisfoundation.org.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

About American Humane

American Humane is the United States’ first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare, helping to verify the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane has been First to Serve™ the cause of animals and for over 145 years has been at the forefront of virtually every major advance in the humane movement. For more information or to support our lifesaving work, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org, follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth.

