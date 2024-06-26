Mainstream Technologies Awarded Statewide Contract by State of Arizona Procurement Office

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mainstream Technologies, an Arkansas-based technology services company offering custom software development, announced that the State Procurement Office within the Arizona Department of Administration has named Mainstream as one of only 13 companies nationwide to participate in its Digital Government and Enterprise Application Services Contract.

As an awarded vendor, Mainstream will be eligible to work on an array of technology projects undertaken by the State of Arizona. Mainstream has expertise providing complex, high-profile and successful custom software solutions to state agencies across the U.S.

“We are honored that the State of Arizona has chosen Mainstream to participate in this important program to digitize and modernize state government processes,” Mainstream Technologies Vice President of Software Solutions Jeff Byers said. “Mainstream stands ready and able to lead technology projects that make government services work more efficiently for Arizona’s people and businesses.”

In Arizona, Mainstream will be able to provide proposals for the development, operation and maintenance of new and existing enterprise applications and digital services offered by the state as well as technical consulting. Nearly 40 companies submitted proposals for this competitively bid contract.

Mainstream previously led projects for the Arkansas Department of Education and the South Carolina Department of Education.

Mainstream Technologies’ custom software team has extensive experience navigating complex software needs within multiple industry sectors such as government, health care, education and more. Its senior team of software developers is a leading provider of technology solutions in the Mid-South. In addition to custom software development, Mainstream Technologies serves businesses and government agencies with services ranging from managed technology to hosting and cybersecurity.

ABOUT MAINSTREAM

Since 1996, Mainstream Technologies has evolved into one of the most established technology services companies in the Mid-South, serving clients from its Arkansas locations, including headquarters in Little Rock, a second operations facility in Conway, and a sales office in Bentonville. Their staff of information technology professionals serves business and government customers nationwide with Managed Technology Services, Custom Software Development Services, Cyber Security Services, and Hosting. To learn more about Mainstream Technologies, visit www.mainstream-tech.com or LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.