TransAct Technologies Announces First Epicentral® Deployment in Asia

HAMDEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or the “Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced the successful installation of its industry-leading Epicentral® Promotion and Bonusing system on 200 games across two resorts for a blue-chip casino owner and operator in Macau.

When paired with our Epic Edge® and Epic 950® TITO printers, the Epicentral® Promotion and Bonusing system prints intelligent promotional offers at the slot machine or table-top game while the guest is playing. Epicentral extends time-on-device, increases player spend, and generates increased customer loyalty – all leading to more revenue for casinos. Epicentral® also offers a variety of new and improved features that are strategically designed for casino operators to increase their profits while using the most effective and user-friendly software in the industry.

“ Our gaming products are a mainstay of the industry across the world, and I am pleased to announce that two more casinos are joining the Epicentral® ecosystem,” said John Dillon, Chief Executive Officer of TransAct. “ Epicentral® gives casino floor managers a powerful tool for visibility into each player, as well as the ability to reward their top players, all in real-time. We are proud to welcome these new resorts onto the Epicentral® platform.”

