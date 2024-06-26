Minnesota Vikings Select Shift4 to Power Payments at U.S. Bank Stadium

EAGAN, Minn. & CENTER VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has been selected by the Minnesota Vikings to power payments at U.S. Bank Stadium. Shift4’s end-to-end payment platform will power the venue’s food & beverage concessions as well as ticket sales.

“As we continue to focus on delivering a best-in-class experience for our fans, we are excited to welcome Shift4 to our partnership family and to integrate their industry-leading technology to power commerce at U.S. Bank Stadium, including our culinary and ticketing operations, during our home games,” said John Penhollow, Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer of the Minnesota Vikings.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Vikings to deliver their fans an unforgettable experience from start to finish,” said Michael Isaacman, Shift4’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Our payments platform works hard behind the scenes to make it faster and easier than ever for fans to buy their tickets, food, and drinks so that they can enjoy the game without distractions.”

Shift4’s end-to-end payment solution delivers sports and entertainment venues across the world with a comprehensive suite of technologies that simplify payments and enhance the fan experience. The company’s integrated commerce solutions are used by every major professional sports league as well as colleges, entertainment venues, and many other business verticals — transforming the way fans and guests shop, order, and pay. To learn more, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.