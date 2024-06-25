Halstatt Announces the Sale of The Henry

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halstatt Real Estate Partners, a real estate private equity firm, today announced the sale of The Henry, a purpose-built student housing tower in Tampa, Fla. The asset was sold to a subsidiary of Strategic Facility Partners (“SFP”), a 501(c)(3) organization, and the purchase was funded through the offering of tax-exempt and taxable bonds that were more than 10 times oversubscribed. Halstatt Real Estate Partners collaborated with Development Ventures Group and intowngroup to build the 23-story tower which includes 188-units for a total of 537 beds, a dedicated parking deck, and premium amenities. The tower opened for students in the Fall of 2021 and was quickly leased.

“We are thrilled with the successful sale of The Henry, which has set a new standard for student housing in Tampa," said Bobby Sullivan, managing director, Halstatt Real Estate Partners. "Our collaboration with Development Ventures Group and intowngroup allowed us to create a top-tier living experience for students, blending modern conveniences with a prime location. The quick lease-up and positive feedback from residents have been a testament to the quality and thoughtfulness of the development. We are grateful to RBC Capital Markets, LLC (“RBC”) for their guidance in the sale process and know SFP will continue to build on this success, providing exceptional housing for future students.”

Located at the corner of Tyler Street and Ashley Drive, the tower provides an array of floorplans from one-, two-, and four-bedroom furnished units featuring apartment-style kitchens and in-unit washers and dryers. The seventh floor features a dedicated collaboration space with a clubroom and lounge, coffee bar, gaming area, and fitness center. Outdoor amenities include a sculpture garden with a fire pit, gas grills, and a swimming pool. The building overlooks the University of Tampa’s campus, Tampa’s Museum District, and the Tampa Riverwalk. In addition, the property incorporates approximately 1,500 square feet of retail space and nearly 400 spaces of structured parking.

Halstatt Real Estate Partners identifies value-add and opportunistic real estate projects throughout Florida and other parts of the Southeast and Texas. The company partners with qualified sponsors to develop and implement a strategic business and capital improvement plan to maximize demand-driven development opportunities.

About Halstatt Real Estate Partners

Halstatt Real Estate Partners (“HREP”), a women-owned real estate private equity firm, has participated in the acquisition and development of over $1 billion in Southeast based real estate assets since 2011. Founded by the Sproul family, based in Naples, Florida, and a proud part of the Collier Family legacy in Southwest Florida, HREP invests in middle market, value add and opportunistic commercial and residential real estate projects. HREP works with best-in-class local and regional operating partners to maximize the value of its real estate investments. HREP invests alongside a cross-section of institutional limited partners from fund to fund including charitable foundations and endowments, domestic and international family offices, and corporate pension funds with a history of continuity. www.halstattrealestate.com

About Strategic Facility Partners

Strategic Facility Partners (“SFP”) is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to enhance the living-learning environments of students, promote social welfare, and lessens the burden of government. SFP furthers this mission through the development, acquisition, and ownership of on-campus or institutionally affiliated student housing at public and private colleges and universities across the United States. For more information, visit our website at strategicfp.org or contact Richard Rieth, President, at richard@strategicfp.org.