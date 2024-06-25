CyberArk Introduces ‘Fearlessly Forward’ Customer Video Series that Explores the Human Connections Behind Cybersecurity

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced a new customer video series called Fearlessly Forward that explores the people behind cybersecurity and the human connections they forge to secure their organizations effectively, a task more critical than ever with identity-based breaches affecting enterprises, on average, two or more times each in the last 12 months1. The first episode in the series features Aflac, a CyberArk customer since 2014.

For over 60 years, Aflac has provided supplemental insurance for individuals allowing them to focus on recovery, not financial stress. The provision of remarkable value for customers and an instantly recognizable brand have been the foundation of a deep level of trust for Aflac.

The video, Fearlessly Forward with Aflac, captures the story of Jay Coull, Mike Danley, Tashia Bain and DJ Goldsworthy, who strive to protect that trust as they continuously look to improve, stay ahead of cyberattacks and – ultimately – safeguard both Aflac and its customers. Teamwork and collaboration are a key part of their narrative; IT and digital services closely collaborating with the Aflac security team to ensure that customers can easily and securely interact with Aflac systems.

Simon Mouyal, CMO at CyberArk: “Inspired by the same mission of securing the world against cyber threats, security leaders and CyberArk work relentlessly to protect all organizations against identity-based attacks. In an AI-enabled, digital-first world, securing ever-increasing numbers of human and machine identities from compromise can feel daunting. Behind every story of technical excellence and world-class technology there are people - often isolated, sometimes with limited resources - charged with protecting the brand. Our goal for this series is to tell their stories: to help people understand the complexity of what has to be dealt with in the fight against relentless, well-funded attackers and to show practitioners around the world facing the same challenges that they are not alone. We thank them for partnering with CyberArk on their journey.”

About the Fearlessly Forward Video Series

Fearlessly Forward is a series of short films, produced by CyberArk, that celebrate the success of individuals that too often go unrecognized; those responsible for securing identities across their organization and how their problem-solving and innovation is critical to navigating a complex world safely and securely.

