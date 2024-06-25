APOLLO and Rhapsody Property Management Services Partner to Offer Digital Insurance to Residents

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APOLLO Insurance, a Canadian digital insurance provider and leading innovator in the emerging embedded finance sector, has partnered with Rhapsody Property Management Services to provide instant digital insurance solutions specifically designed for tenants across Canada.

APOLLO’s digital platform launched in 2019 and began serving Canadian consumers with fully digital insurance products. Since then, APOLLO has partnered with leading REITs, property management companies, proptechs, and other organizations to embed insurance products into their existing workflows. For property managers, the insurance purchase experience is embedded directly into the leasing and renewal workflows.

“APOLLO and Rhapsody share the common goal of making it easier for residents to access tenant insurance,” said Jeff McCann, APOLLO Founder and CEO. “Rhapsody, works hard to provide their residents with an exceptional rental experience, and this partnership will only enhance that.”

Rhapsody has positioned itself as one of Canada’s top property management companies through its relentless pursuit of excellence. Recognizing the growing need for advanced property management in Canada, they offer a level of services that were previously unavailable in the rental market, always maintaining the highest standards of resident care. This new partnership with APOLLO will give Rhapsody’s property managers a complete one-stop solution, while also allowing them to offer their residents easy access to tenant insurance.

“Rhapsody is delighted to announce this new partnership with APOLLO, with their digital first and resident-centric approach,” said Melissa Parker, Rhapsody Senior Vice President. “Their innovative platform doesn’t just provide our residents with a convenient way to obtain insurance, it also reduces the administrative burden for our property managers, in continually tracking resident insurance compliance.”

In 2022, APOLLO became the only Insurance provider in Canada to integrate with Yardi Systems to enable instant insurance transactions and automate compliance, with real time tracking and alerts for property managers. Earlier this year, APOLLO launched FinShore, a wholly owned buy now, pay later (BNPL) subsidiary, to provide a fully embedded monthly payment option to their customers.

Visit https://apollocover.com/partnerships for more information.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO Insurance (“Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. and its subsidiaries”) is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect a payment, and issue policies without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance. For more information visit https://apollocover.com/.

About Rhapsody Property Management Services

Rhapsody Property Management Services (“Rhapsody”) is a leading residential property management firm with communities located at premier addresses in cities across Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Rhapsody was formed to fulfill the growing need for sophisticated property management in Canada. The company is committed to the highest standards of resident care. Its teams are on-site full-time, providing hotel-level, award-winning service quickly and professionally. For more information about Rhapsody, visit www.rhapsodyliving.ca.