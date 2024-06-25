WhiteHawk Capital Partners Provides Credit Facility to Arizona Athletic Grounds

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WhiteHawk Capital Partners, LP ("WhiteHawk"), a Los Angeles-based private credit investment manager focused on asset-based financing solutions, announced it has entered into a $20 million credit facility to Arizona Athletic Grounds (“AAG”), the USA’s premier youth sports and entertainment facility located in Mesa, Arizona. The financing will enable AAG to further expand products and services offered to athletes and sports enthusiasts of all ages.

Arizona Athletic Grounds is a multi-purpose sports and entertainment complex with a 280-acre facility giving its users access to over 150 playing surfaces including 57 volleyball courts (indoor and outdoor), 41 pickleball courts, 24 soccer/multipurpose fields (grass and synthetic cork turf), 16 basketball courts, 8 baseball/softball fields, 6 indoor soccer courts, and many other areas for cheer, dance, football, lacrosse, and other sports. AAG hosts a mix of practices, scrimmages, camps, matches, and tournaments across different athletic categories, it is one of the largest youth-oriented sports facilities in North America.

“ AAG is pleased to partner with WhiteHawk on this investment to accelerate our growth plans, focused on further enhancing the guest experience. WhiteHawk’s investment experience and expertise match well with the AAG organization,” said Mike Burke, President of Arizona Athletic Grounds.

“ We are thrilled to partner with AAG on this transaction and pleased to support the growth plans at this impressive sports and entertainment facility,” said Brad Huge, WhiteHawk Managing Director.

About WhiteHawk:

WhiteHawk Capital Partners, LP is a private credit investment manager focused on asset-based financing solutions primarily for middle-market private and public companies across a variety of industries. WhiteHawk provides senior secured financings under a myriad of structures for purposes of refinancing, recapitalization, growth, acquisition, restructuring, bridge, and DIP/emergence. For more information visit www.whitehawkcapital.com.

About Arizona Athletic Grounds:

AAG is one of the largest youth-oriented sports and entertainment facilities in North America. The Mesa, Arizona facility serves millions of visitors per year, providing athletic and special events programming. Stay up to date on all AAG events by following @AZgrounds on all social platforms. For inquiries regarding rentals, partnership opportunities, or event programming at AAG, please visit our new landing pages at www.azgrounds.com or contact the AAG team directly at info@azgrounds.com.