Tallgrass Announces Partnership with Southeast Community College to Advance the Energy Generations Operations Program

MILFORD, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tallgrass is partnering with Southeast Community College (SCC) to enhance the college’s control room simulator lab and establish a multi-year scholarship program tied to the Energy Generations Operations Program in Milford, Nebraska.

This partnership advances SCC’s renowned Energy Generations Operations Program, which prepares students to join the ranks of Tallgrass’ nationwide team as a qualified operator or technician for future work at a Tallgrass subsidiary, partner, or customer, such as bio-fuels production facilities, gas turbine power plants, electric transmission operations, wind farms, fertilizer manufacturing, water and wastewater treatment plants, among others.

“With over a dozen SCC graduates serving across our footprint, we are proud to expand our relationship with the college. Our investments in Nebraska will significantly grow our workforce in the state while also creating new opportunities at our customer’s facilities along the way – meaning that with our project - and with SCC's program - the next generation of Nebraskan leaders can maintain their local roots while making a global impact,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Crystal Heter, “…the only thing left to say,” she continued, “…is, let’s get to work.”

About the scholarship

The newly funded scholarship program is specific to SCC’s Energy Generation Operations program. Each recipient will be recognized as a Tallgrass Tech Scholar and will receive funding that covers the cost of tuition for one academic year (including the college’s associated fees), books, and on-campus housing. To qualify, prospective Tallgrass Tech Scholars must apply on time, be accepted to SCC, be enrolled in the Energy Generations Operations program, and be in good academic standing.

Selection qualifications are straightforward — students must complete the online application, submit a copy of their official transcript, and answer four 200-word written response questions.

The deadline to apply is July 19, 2024; to apply please visit Tallgrass.com/Tech.

About Tallgrass

Tallgrass is a leading energy infrastructure company focused on safely, reliably, and sustainably delivering the energy and services that fuel our homes, businesses, communities, and enable quality of life. We are committed to being at the forefront of efforts to decarbonize our world; to learn more please visit Tallgrass.com.