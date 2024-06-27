Beyond Risk Announces Strategic Partnership with Eirion Risk

PHOENIX & ROSWELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beyond Risk Topco Holdings, LP (“Beyond Risk”), a leader in alternative risk financing solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Eirion Risk Underwriters, LLC (“Eirion Risk”) a leading Managing General Agent (MGA) in specialty insurance placement. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide our clients and broker partners with a comprehensive offering of alternative risk solutions.

Eirion Risk, founded by industry leaders Kellan and Casey Quinn, is a best-in-class Managing General Agent (MGA) specializing in insurance placement for Builders Risk, Property, Terrorism, and CAT Deductible Buydown lines of coverage, almost exclusively through a network of wholesale brokers. This strategic partnership complements Beyond Risk’s existing MGA solutions, expands our carrier relationships, and provides Eirion Risk with strategic, operational, and distribution support to expand our presence in the market.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kellan, Casey, and the rest of the world-class team at Eirion Risk. Eirion Risk’s deep product knowledge, underwriting expertise, and industry relationships are uniquely positioned for continued growth,” said Blake Wakefield, CEO of Beyond Risk.

“We were impressed by the growth story at Beyond Risk and saw the significant opportunity for our team to leverage the scale and support of the Beyond Risk platform. We are very excited to partner with the Beyond Risk team to continue expanding Eirion Risk’s product offerings,” said Kellan and Casey Quinn, Co-Founders of Eirion Risk.

For more information about Beyond Risk and Eirion Risk, please visit https://www.beyondrisk.com/ and https://eirionrisk.com/.

About Beyond Risk

Beyond Risk was created to become the largest and most comprehensive independent risk management solutions provider to help middle-market and SMB clients manage their risks. Transparency, trust, and integrity underpin how we operate and are the hallmarks behind our success, along with an unwavering commitment to helping make a difference in a client’s approach to risk.

About Eirion Risk

Eirion Risk is a leading Managing General Agent (MGA) in specialty insurance placement. Founded by Kellan Quinn and Casey Quinn in 2021, Eirion Risk is a team of seasoned underwriters and insurance executives combining 50+ years of specialty underwriting expertise.