Electrical Components International Acquires Flex-Tec, Inc.

ST. LOUIS & BYROMVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electrical Components International, Inc. (“ECI”), a leading global supplier of electrical distribution systems, control box assemblies, and other critical engineered components for diversified markets, today announced its acquisition of Flex-Tec, Inc. (“Flex-Tec”).

Flex-Tec is a premier supplier of high-quality electrical wire harnesses and cable assemblies to leading customers in the commercial LED, smart lighting controls, and industrial technology end markets. Founded in 1985, Flex-Tec is recognized as a trusted partner in meeting diverse customer needs through exceptional service and a commitment to continuous improvement. In this next chapter, Flex-Tec will continue to be led by its current management team while serving customers from its Byromville, Georgia location and its cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico.

“We are pleased to partner with Flex-Tec as we continue driving ECI’s expansion into high-growth and high-value market segments,” said Mike Balsei, Chief Executive Officer of ECI. “With an experienced team, longstanding customer relationships, and specialized manufacturing expertise, Flex-Tec has established itself as a partner of choice to industry leaders across commercial and smart lighting end markets. We look forward to welcoming the talented Flex-Tec team to ECI and supporting the company’s growth as part of our Industrial Tech platform.”

Chuck Fitch, Chief Executive Officer of Flex-Tec, added: “We are excited to join forces with ECI, building on our proud history of delivering engineering-driven solutions. This is a perfect fit for Flex-Tec as ECI is a like-minded partner that shares our commitment to quality and manufacturing excellence. With the benefit of ECI’s global infrastructure, we will look to expand our offerings, share best practices, and continue to provide best-in-class service levels to our customers.”

ECI is a portfolio company of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P., a global leader in alternative investing.

About ECI

Founded in 1953, Electrical Components International (ECI) is one of the world’s leading suppliers of electrical distribution systems, control box assemblies, and other critical engineered components for diversified markets. With 25,000 employees and 40+ global manufacturing locations, ECI is the trusted partner to market leaders with 500+ customers. At ECI, we power smart, connected, and electrified solutions that enable the most advanced technologies to solve the most complex challenges. For more information about ECI, visit www.ecintl.com.

About Flex-Tec

Founded in 1985, Flex-Tec, Inc. is a premier North American supplier of electrical harness systems, assemblies, and other critical engineered components for LED Commercial Lighting, Connected Lighting, and IoT markets. Flex-Tec possesses a comprehensive suite of capabilities for electrical wire preparation, wire harness assembly, electro-mechanical assembly, and more. With decades of manufacturing experience, Flex-Tec is a trusted partner to market-leading customers.