Valmark Financial Group Celebrates Fifth Consecutive Year of Being Honored as a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio

What's it like to work at Valmark? Hear it directly from our employees...

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valmark Financial Group proudly announces its recognition as a 2024 Top Workplace by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. This marks the fifth year in a row that Valmark has received this prestigious award, highlighting the company's consistent commitment to a thriving workplace culture.

The Top Workplaces list, based exclusively on employee feedback collected through a third-party survey, measures several aspects of workplace culture, including respect, support, growth opportunities, and empowerment. The confidential survey captures the authentic experiences of employees, making this recognition particularly meaningful.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this accolade for the fifth year running," said Larry J. Rybka, Chairman & CEO of Valmark Financial Group. "This ongoing recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team and continued investment in bringing new people into this industry. Our current intern class consists of 30+ excellent students who are interested in a career in financial services. This is yet another piece of evidence to Malcolm Gladwell’s quote, ‘There are no shortcuts to success.’”

Valmark Financial Group places a strong emphasis on fostering employee engagement and productivity. One notable initiative is their quarterly feedback survey of employees, which seeks to continuously shape and enhance the employee experience.

"Our commitment to listening and taking action on feedback from our customers and employees is a key factor in our success," said Rybka. "By actively seeking their feedback and acting upon it, we ensure that our workplace fosters a culture of respect, growth, and empowerment."

Valmark’s commitment to its employees is also exemplified through its engagement program, "Engage," which brings together a diverse team to organize year-round activities and volunteer opportunities. These initiatives promote community service, personal wellness, and a vibrant workplace culture, all of which reflect Valmark’s commitment to its core values and fostering an environment where employees can thrive both professionally and personally.

"All the credit for this remarkable achievement belongs to our dedicated staff," acknowledged Caleb Callahan, President of Valmark Financial Group. "Their passion and hard work drive our success. Thanks to them, we are confident that Valmark’s future will continue to shine bright!"

