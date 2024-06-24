AEG Presents Strikes Strategic Partnership With Tim Hinshaw’s Free Lunch

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AEG Presents, a global leader in concert promotion and artist development, announced they have struck a strategic partnership with Tim Hinshaw and his creative studio Free Lunch. This announcement comes on the heels of “The Pop Out – Ken & Friends” Juneteenth concert at the Kia Forum presented by pgLang and Free Lunch. The event was streamed to fans around the world on Amazon Music—Hinshaw’s current client—and broke the record for the most minutes watched of any Amazon Music production. Hinshaw, who has proven to be an undisputed leader in the music and creative agency landscape, will focus on securing and marketing hip-hop, R&B and gospel tours for the company’s Global Touring division.

“I’m honored that this chapter started with Kendrick Lamar's 'The Pop Out—Ken & Friends,' an iconic moment for LA and Hip-Hop,” said Hinshaw. “Partnering with AEG is a natural next step for Free Lunch. I have been very fortunate in my career to play a role in delivering some of the most unforgettable live music experiences for the culture and look forward to continuing that success with Rich and the whole AEG team moving forward.”

Added Rich Schaefer, President of Global Touring, AEG Presents, “Tim’s connection to Hip-Hop and R&B, whether it’s the music, the artists, or the culture, is unmatched. I am excited to bring someone of Tim’s stature on to help our team expand in an area we’ve already had so much success in. His spirit and energy will be a great addition to the Touring team, and we look forward to learning from him as we help build our business together.”

Tim Hinshaw is the Founder and CEO of Free Lunch, a multifaceted creative shop focused on authentically bridging the gap between culture and corporate America. Prior to launching Free Lunch, Tim spent 5 years at Amazon as the head of Hip-Hop and R&B where he led the streaming service’s industry strategy and partnerships across the genres, inclusive of the global flagship brand, Rotation. In 2022, Tim brokered the exclusive livestream of The Big Steppers Tour: Live from Paris on Amazon Music and Prime Video, which documented Kendrick Lamar’s second performance in Paris and commemorated the ten-year anniversary of good kid, m.A.A.d city. Tim led the artist negotiations for Amazon Music Live, a livestreamed concert series airing on Twitch and Prime Video following Thursday Night Football, securing artists like Lil Baby, A$AP Rocky, and 21 Savage for the series. Tim brokered deals for Amazon Music to stream some of the biggest moments in hip-hop/R&B, including Tyler, The Creator’s CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST LIVE concert in his hometown of Los Angeles; Kanye’s “Free Larry Hoover” concert; J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival from Raleigh; and Summer Walker’s homecoming show in Atlanta for Black History Month.

Before his time at Amazon Music, Hinshaw created the Urban Music division at Fender Guitars and worked in music marketing for Vans. Hinshaw started his career in music co-managing his brother, superstar songwriter Charles ‘Prince Charlez’ Hinshaw, which led to a joint venture label deal with Island Def Jam and global Co-publishing deal with Rondor/Universal Music.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine and All Points East — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Blackpink, Kenny Chesney, Celine Dion, Elton John, Carin León, Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Cárdenas Marketing Network, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

Hi-res headshot HERE

“The Pop Out - Ken & Friends” assets HERE