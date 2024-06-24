The Times-Picayune and The New Orleans Advocate Names TekSynap a Winner of The Greater New Orleans Top Workplaces 2024 Award

Battle on the Bayou is TekSynap's cherished annual event, where camaraderie and competition come alive in a festive crawfish boil. Experience the vibrant corporate culture that has earned us the title of a Top Workplace as we celebrate with delicious food, lively music, and community spirit. This is more than just a gathering; it's a testament to our commitment to employee well-being and our dedication to making a difference.

Battle on the Bayou is TekSynap's cherished annual event, where camaraderie and competition come alive in a festive crawfish boil. Experience the vibrant corporate culture that has earned us the title of a Top Workplace as we celebrate with delicious food, lively music, and community spirit. This is more than just a gathering; it's a testament to our commitment to employee well-being and our dedication to making a difference.

RESTON, Va--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TekSynap has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by New Orleans Top Workplaces. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC.

TekSynap values expertise, customer relationships, and community involvement. TekSynap's New Orleans operation is a hub of technical proficiency, customer-focused service, and community engagement, all of which contribute to its supportive role in missions like the BSEE TIMS.

At TekSynap, a vibrant corporate culture is the cornerstone of success, with employees enjoying a dynamic environment filled with weekly virtual happy-hours, monthly lunch dates, and cherished annual events like the Battle on the Bayou crawfish boil and festive Christmas party. The company goes beyond creating an engaging workplace by offering generous benefits, including an annual training allowance, a highly praised travel stipend every five years, comprehensive medical benefits, a 401k match, and PTO, all of which underscore its commitment to employee well-being and retention. Furthermore, TekSynap demonstrates a strong dedication to social accountability through initiatives like an annual sock drive, providing jackets to a local HeadStart program, and operating a no-cost “Toy Store” for underprivileged children during the holidays. Recognition as one of the Top Workplaces is a testament to our employees' dedication, the strong culture we’ve cultivated, and our ongoing commitment to making a difference in our community, and we will continue to prioritize these values as we grow and evolve.

“Our culture is reflected in our dedication to communicating our core values, technological prowess, and industry leadership, which resonates with our status as a forward-thinking organization. This commitment to excellence is what makes TekSynap a top workplace, attracting top-tier talent and customers alike.” said Marla Helveston, TekSynap CAO.

Challenging norms, redefining innovation, and creating unique solutions to transform the technology landscape.

Teksynap is a dynamic, innovative technology company that delivers comprehensive IT solutions. We believe in understanding our customer's unique requirements and designing solutions that provide accurate results. Leveraging our extensive experience and technical expertise, we strive to anticipate our customers' needs and surpass their expectations. Our highly skilled professionals are committed to delivering the highest quality of service in every engagement. Recognized for our forward-thinking approach and commitment to workplace excellence, TekSynap remains a leading figure in the technology industry.

https://www.teksynap.com

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.