Bona® Launches New High Performance Dusting System, Offering Flexible Options for Whole Home Dusting and Quick Spot Cleaning

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With summer officially in full swing, windows and doors are open which can mean a buildup of dust in the home. Just in time for summer and early Fall cleaning, Bona® has launched the Bona High Performance Dusting System with reusable and disposable options to tackle dust, pet hair, and more. This premium reusable and disposable system is designed to fit the various dusting needs within a home.

With an increased demand from consumers for dusting tools that not only deliver value and efficacy, but also sustainability, Bona’s new system provides a reusable and more disposable dusting option made with 90% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. Drawing from its heritage in cleaning systems and tools, Bona has also innovated a flexible system to meet a wide range of dusting needs.

“The Bona High Performance Dusting System leverages our deep bench of microfiber testing and research to create the ultimate system for flexibility and efficacy in cleaning that goes beyond the floors,” said Leah Howell, Senior Brand Marketing Manager – Retail, Bona. “When paired with our heritage in cleaning tools, this new system offers a tremendous value to consumers looking to elevate their cleaning routine with a premium product.”

Available in extendable and compact kits, Bona’s premium dusters remove up to three times more dust and pet hair than feather dusters through electrostatic action. The Bona High Performance Dusting System Extendable Dusting Kit extends up to six feet to aid in dusting hard-to-reach areas like ceiling fans and cabinets. It also features a head that pivots to five positions for easy dusting of any surface, and a storage bag to confine dust in between uses. The Bona High Performance Dusting System Compact Dusting Kit is ideal for close range cleanups and tight spots such as furniture, picture frames and those hard-to-reach nooks.

With extensive research showing consumer desire for both reusable options for every day, whole home cleaning, and disposable pads for “yuck factors,” each kit includes a reusable and disposable duster. The Bona Reusable Duster is made from 90% PCR content and is washable and reusable up to 150 times. The Bona Disposable Duster, also made from 90% PCR content, is comprised of real microfiber, providing a durable and premium solution with unparalleled convenience for quick cleanups.

Both kits for the Bona High Performance Dusting System are currently available on Amazon.com. To learn more about this new dusting system, visit https://www.bona.com/en-us/homeowner/dusters/.

About Bona US

Bona is an innovative, environmentally conscious company dedicated to creating beautiful floors since 1919. Bona US, the North American subsidiary of BonaAB in Malmö, Sweden, manufactures and distributes floor and home care products. The first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products certified for indoor air quality by GREENGUARD, Bona products can be found throughout the U.S. and Canada. From residue-free hardwood floor cleaners to a beautiful array of stains and high durability finishes, consumers, distributors and contractors trust Bona. For more information, please contact Bona US at (800) 872-5515 or www.bona.com.