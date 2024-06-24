ServiceTitan Announces Partnership with Southland Industries

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceTitan, a software platform built to power the trades, announced an exclusive partnership with Southland Industries, a leading commercial mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) contracting firm. This new partnership will deploy ServiceTitan’s platform across Southland’s subsidiary, The Brandt Companies, followed by Southland’s service division. ServiceTitan’s integration into Southland will help drive greater efficiency, customer satisfaction, and profitability for the company.

“ServiceTitan is purpose-built for the commercial contracting industry, with a proven track record of helping contractors optimize profit and accelerate their businesses,” said Alex Kablanian, General Manager of Commercial & Construction. “We are thrilled to partner with Southland & Brandt to supercharge their entire service operation - from the initial prospecting motion to managing work in the field through accounting, invoicing, payroll, and more. We’re excited to support one another, learn from one another, and help advance the commercial contracting industry together.”

Widely recognized as one of the largest MEP contractors in the United States, Southland Industries provides integrated, full lifecycle solutions that optimize the design, construction, operation, and efficiency of buildings. Through its partnership, Southland will now be able to leverage the full power of ServiceTitan’s technology suite for the commercial sector, including:

Property intelligence to find and win new business by identifying the area's best, high-intent prospects for outreach.

Mobile-first field apps with OCR nameplate scanning, AI assistants, and tasking checklists to automate equipment maintenance and drive workforce productivity.

Powerful accounting capabilities that optimize cash flow by centralizing AR and AP in one place for deeper, connected financial insights that integrate into ERPs.

Innovative customer experiences that maximize their lifetime value by surfacing proactive equipment monitoring and self-serve options to track open contracts and request work orders 24/7.

Real-time costing across every phase of work and AI-powered profit predictors to improve your bottom line and drive long-term profitable growth.

“The strength of ServiceTitan’s product functionality and enterprise-grade platform impressed us from the start,” said Butch King, Vice President of Service at Brandt, a Southland Industries company. “Not only are they committed to providing the best solutions today, but they are committed to evolving with market needs in the future to help us further optimize our business for years to come. More than anything else, it is clear to me that ServiceTitan’s passionate team members, track record of success, and a company culture that aligns with Southland’s will result in a really successful partnership.”

Trusted by thousands of commercial contractors across the United States, ServiceTitan empowers businesses throughout the entire property lifecycle, including service, replacement, and construction. Recently, ServiceTitan expanded its commercial services offerings through its acquisition of Convex, a leading sales and marketing platform, and utilized by one of Southland’s service teams. Convex’s technology is specifically built for the commercial services industry to deliver valuable tools for contractors that accelerate profitable growth.

Earlier this year, ServiceTitan released its second annual Commercial Service Report, underscoring the opportunity for the commercial services industry to adopt new technology and drive customer and business growth amidst changing market conditions.

“At ServiceTitan we’re laser-focused on empowering our customers to build a lasting legacy of success,” said Vahe Kuzoyan, President and Co-Founder of ServiceTitan. “We’re excited to leverage the depth and breadth of our technology platform built on our deep expertise within the contracting industry to drive immense value and greater ROI for Southland Industries.“

ServiceTitan and Southland Industries are both proud partners of the Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA), sharing a joint mission to ensure all commercial contractors are equipped to deliver the best service and industry expertise to customers.

For more information about ServiceTitan visit: https://www.servicetitan.com, and find more information about Southern Industries at https://southlandind.com/.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a cloud-based software platform built to power trade businesses. The company’s end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running. ServiceTitan is backed by world-class investors including Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Coatue, CPP Investments, Dragoneer Investment Group, Durable Capital Partners LP, Generation Investment Management, ICONIQ Growth, Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Thoma Bravo, TPG, and T. Rowe Price.

About Southland Industries

As an MEP building systems expert, Southland Industries provides integrated, full lifecycle solutions that optimize the design, construction, operation, and efficiency of buildings. Through collaborative partnerships with our clients and the collective expertise of our people, we create premier built environments and future-ready spaces where communities and businesses can thrive.

