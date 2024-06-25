Windstream Wholesale Expands Beach Route Dark Fiber Alliance to Miami

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstream Wholesale, an optical technology leader in advanced network solutions, today announced the expansion of its Beach Route Dark Fiber Alliance. The alliance now welcomes a new partner, South Reach Networks (SRN), which significantly extends Windstream Wholesale’s reach by adding a new segment from the Jacksonville, Fla., Cable Landing Station to Miami. This extension adds 360 miles of dark fiber, bringing the total alliance route mile count to 1,400.

The new expansion passes through key locations in South Florida such as Flagler Beach, Vero Beach, Boca Raton, Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. This addition enhances connectivity options for international data traffic, leveraging Miami’s strategic position as a major gateway for communication between North America, Latin America and Europe. The South Florida region’s geographical position makes it a strategic Tier 1 access hub for data exchange between continents, providing access to a global network of undersea cables, minimizing latency and enhancing performance for critical, real-time applications. South Reach Networks' high-performing 100% underground fiber optic network from Miami to Jacksonville provides customers with a seamless, high-performing fiber optic end-to-end solution.

Windstream Wholesale’s Beach Route spans 690 miles between the Jacksonville CLS to the Myrtle Beach, S.C., cable landing station, and on to Raleigh, N.C., offering low-latency connections crucial for cloud services and content delivery providers, linking key hubs along the East Coast. In a previous announcement, the newly formed Beach Route Dark Fiber Alliance extended Wholesale’s dark fiber route north by 315 miles. The initial alliance, including Mid-Atlantic Broadband, Tilson Infrastructure, and SummitIG, extended the route from Raleigh to Richmond and Ashburn, Va.

Joe Scattareggia, president of Windstream Wholesale, expressed his enthusiasm for the expanded alliance, stating, “ Extending the Beach Route to Miami marks a pivotal milestone in our mission to deliver unparalleled connectivity solutions and maintain our commitment to flexible partnerships. Including South Reach Networks in our alliance allows us to offer our customers even greater reach and performance, further cementing our position as a market leader.”

This strategic alliance eliminates the complexities of multi-vendor route solutions for customers, providing a seamless networking experience. As a premier infrastructure provider, Windstream Wholesale now offers a one-stop fiber solution between Miami and Ashburn, managing all aspects of the network transaction under one contract and one dedicated account team while the customer enjoys the benefits of more fiber, more miles, and more diversity and connectivity options along the coast.

“ Joining the Beach Route Dark Fiber Alliance is an exciting opportunity for us and our customers,” said Mike Sevret, president of South Reach Networks. “ Our collaboration with Windstream Wholesale is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence. By interconnecting our high-capacity networks and extending the Beach Route to Miami, we are opening new avenues for seamless, fiber optic connectivity across key peering points in critical regions of the US.”

Through all its initiatives, including this alliance, Windstream Wholesale supports the explosive growth of AI by providing robust and reliable connectivity essential for next-gen technologies. With the inclusion of South Reach Networks, the Beach Route Dark Fiber Alliance continues to set new standards for connectivity and collaboration, shaping a future for boundless digital communication.

To view the complete nationwide Windstream Wholesale network, visit https://www.windstreamwholesale.com/network-map/

About Windstream:

Windstream Wholesale is an innovative optical technology leader that delivers fast, flexible, and customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers, and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream Wholesale is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Windstream also offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states as well as managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about Windstream Wholesale is available at windstreamwholesale.com. Follow us on X (Twitter) @Windstream and LinkedIn at @Windstream.

Category: Wholesale

About South Reach:

SOUTH REACH NETWORKS (SRN) is a leading long-haul and metro dark and managed fiber optic infrastructure provider in Florida. SRN owns and operates a 100% underground high capacity, low loss fiber optic network supporting subsea backhaul, hyperscale interconnection, strategic carrier connectivity, FTTH, HOA, and data center networking. SRN has one of the newest and most robust fiber-optic networks providing flexible gateway solutions between Latin America and the US with our direct on-net support to the major tier 1 cloud peering points and carrier hotels from Miami to Jacksonville and beyond.