AltaSea & Hugo Neu Launch Bicoastal High School Career Program

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, the world’s largest ocean research and development destination for the Blue Economy, today announced the launch of its 2024 Ocean Pathways High School Research Mentorship program, developed alongside Hugo Neu Corporation, New York/New Jersey Baykeeper, and the Boys & Girls Club of Newark (BGCN). The six-week program provides high school students in Los Angeles, New York, and New Jersey with firsthand research experience and mentorship opportunities in marine biology, sustainability, and environmental conservation. The program will take place at AltaSea and on Hugo Neu’s Kearny Point campus in New Jersey.

In its second year, the Ocean Pathways program brings together two leading innovation hubs, AltaSea and Kearny Point, and leverages the unique capabilities of each organization to drive innovation and growth on both coasts. As part of the initiative, NY/NJ Baykeeper, Hugo Neu, and AltaSea will offer experiential-learning programs that cover topics like sustainable aquaculture practices, renewable energy solutions, and other innovative blue economy technologies.

“Almost 40 percent of all Americans live along a coastline, so it’s important to provide the tools and develop the skills necessary for the next generation to capture the opportunities in the blue economy,” said AltaSea President & CEO Terry Tamminen. “By fostering a deep understanding and passion for marine science and sustainability at a young age, we are investing in a brighter, more sustainable future for our oceans and our communities.”

Participants in the program will have the opportunity to work alongside leading scientists, educators, and environmental advocates at AltaSea, Hugo Neu, and NY/NJ Baykeeper. They will engage in field work, data collection, and analysis, and gain valuable insights into the challenges facing our oceans and the environment at large. This year’s program will also include field trips and interactive workshops designed to deepen students’ understanding of marine ecosystems and the technologies driving sustainable ocean practices.

"We are excited to continue the Ocean Pathways mentorship with AltaSea and NY/NJ Baykeeper," said Hugo Neu Corporation CEO Wendy Neu. "Last year's program demonstrated the value of providing students with practical experience and research methods focusing on marine biology and environmental conservation. This year, we look forward to reaching more students and further enhancing their understanding of sustainability and the blue economy through this collaborative bi-coastal program."

Through a new partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Newark, the Ocean Pathways program will engage students from the underrepresented communities of Essex County, New Jersey, providing them with hands-on research experience and empowering them to contribute meaningfully to data collection and analysis, fostering a deeper understanding of the challenges facing our oceans. NY/NJ Baykeeper's involvement enables students to actively participate in local water body cleanliness and restoration, aligning with the organization's longstanding commitment to community empowerment through experiential education. By engaging in these critical activities, participants not only gain practical skills, but also cultivate a profound appreciation for environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.

The Ocean Pathways program is open to high school students in the Los Angeles and New York/New Jersey areas. Applications for the program will be accepted on a rolling basis. For more information about the Ocean Pathways High School Research Mentorship Program, contact Alan Hill (ahill@altasea.org) and Janet Parga (jparga@altasea.org) in Los Angeles or Dan Gura (dgura@hugoneu.com) in New Jersey.

About AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles

AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, located on 35 acres at North America’s leading seaport by both container volume and cargo value, is an ocean technology campus that has become the hub for marine science, research, and education. AltaSea has 27 tenants exclusively focused on ocean innovation and research collaborations with numerous colleges and universities, including USC and UCLA – all finding solutions to climate change through the ocean. AltaSea is dedicated to accelerating scientific collaboration, advancing an emerging blue economy through business innovation and job creation, and inspiring the next generation, all for a more sustainable, just, and equitable world.

About Hugo Neu/Kearny Point

Nestled between Jersey City and Newark, Kearny Point is a revitalized historic shipyard undergoing a transformation into a sustainability campus and innovation hub. Our site's rich industrial history has been repurposed into workspaces and warehouses that foster productivity and scalability. Guided by the Hugo Neu Corporation, the 130-acre development showcases adaptive building reuse, green infrastructure, and renewable energy solutions. Kearny Point's strategic location promises economic growth and sustainable progress at the intersection of innovation and history.

For more information, please visit www.kearnypoint.com.