New Windtalker™ Security Upgrade Hardens DJI AeroScope Against Cyber Threats

Edgesource Corporation and Trust Automation announce the immediate availability of the Windtalker™ security upgrade for the Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) AeroScope drone detection platform (Photo: Business Wire)

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgesource Corporation and Trust Automation announce the immediate availability of the Windtalker™ security upgrade for the Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) AeroScope drone detection platform. Developed by Edgesource with the U.S. Department of Defense and manufactured by Trust Automation, Windtalker cyber-hardens AeroScope while ensuring its continued functionality.

Currently AeroScope poses significant national security risks due to foreign government influence. Since the introduction of an encryption mechanism and USB-based hardware upgrade, or dongle, the platform routinely uploads all drone detection data to foreign DJI servers. It also downloads executable updates and patches, putting networked systems at risk.

Offering a secure solution to mitigate national security threats, Windtalker isolates the system, allowing only your server to see the drone data and severing all connections to foreign servers. It can also simultaneously identify 400+ DJI Class 1-3 drones within a range of 25+ kilometers, locating the pilot, home point, altitude and small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) flight path.

The Windtalker security upgrade is available now, with Edgesource’s manufacturing partner Trust Automation providing sales and customer support.

To learn more, visit: https://aeroscopeupgrade.com.

About Edgesource

Edgesource Corporation is a dynamic, quality-driven small business delivering innovative and forward-leaning solutions to its customers. Headquartered in Alexandria, VA, Edgesource closely supports a variety of federal defense and civilian customers. With subject matter experts and a staff of cleared professionals, our personnel solve complex mission-critical challenges with expedience and reliability in CONUS and OCONUS environments.

About Trust Automation

Trust Automation has over 30 years of experience in custom motors, linear drives, digital drives and systems which meet the unique needs of its customers. Its product line includes motors, linear drives, digital drives, custom assemblies and products to fit unique applications and ground-up system design and manufacturing solutions. As of today, Trust Automation has grown to a 96,000-square-foot facility that supports its 125-plus team of engineers, designers, manufacturers and customer service employees.