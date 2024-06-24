NC Awards $4.5 Million to Kinetic, Expansion of High-Speed Fiber Internet Planned

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To bridge the digital divide, the North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) announced it will award Kinetic $4.4 million to bring high-speed fiber internet to unserved areas in two counties.

This grant will enable Kinetic to significantly expand its fiber-optic network in Cabarrus and Union counties by the end of 2026, bringing gigabit internet speeds to 1,392 previously unserved locations.

“ This is a monumental step forward in our mission to empower communities across North Carolina with the digital tools necessary for success in today’s connected world,” said Stacy Hale, Kinetic regional president. “ As a North Carolinian, I’m proud that Kinetic's rollout of 125 miles of new fiber to these two counties underscores our commitment to bridging the digital divide, ensuring residents and businesses will no longer be at a digital disadvantage.”

Kinetic will invest $1.9 million of private capital in this fiber-to-the-home project and cover any cost overruns. This is part of Kinetic’s multi-year $2 billion strategy to bridge the digital divide.

North Carolina’s Completing Access to Broadband (CAB) program, underscored by contributions from the federal American Rescue Plan, local counties, and selected broadband providers like Kinetic, aims to ensure that more North Carolinians can engage in a digital society through affordable and reliable high-speed internet.

This initiative aligns perfectly with Kinetic’s mission to enhance connectivity in under-served communities, demonstrating our commitment to not just meeting, but exceeding the needs for high-speed internet with equal upload and download speeds of 100 Mbps.

The CAB program awards in North Carolina are a part of a larger effort, including over $356 million in Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants. Grants help bring high-speed internet to thousands of North Carolinians, businesses and farms in the most rural and remote areas of the state. These initiatives are set to connect more than 140,000 households and businesses to high-speed internet, demonstrating a significant stride towards digital inclusion and equity in the state. The North Carolina General Assembly appropriated $400 million from the American Rescue Plan for this new program.

" Our partnership with the NCDIT and local communities exemplifies what can be achieved when public and private sectors come together with a shared vision,” said Sarah Hardin, Kinetic’s vice president of state government affairs for North Carolina. “ We’re dedicated to ensuring that every corner of the state benefits from reliable and fast internet connectivity. This initiative represents a significant leap towards making that vision a reality for North Carolinians."

This expansion will enable users to enjoy reliable gigabit speeds, unlocking a plethora of opportunities for customers to reliably work, focus on their education, and enjoy high-speed internet in all capacities.

To learn more about Kinetic, visit www.gokinetic.com or to check if a location is eligible, visit here.

About Kinetic: Kinetic, a Windstream company, offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Kinetic is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company also offers managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S. as well as customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about Kinetic is available at www.gokinetic.com or windstream.com.

Category: Kinetic