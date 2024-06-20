Indus Valley Partners Receives Strategic Growth Investment from PPC Enterprises

NEW YORK & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indus Valley Partners (“IVP”), a premier global provider of software and technology solutions to the world’s most sophisticated investment managers, has secured a strategic minority growth investment from PPC Enterprises (“PPC”), a specialist middle-market private equity firm. Terms of the agreement were not otherwise disclosed.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York and Noida, India, IVP has over $4.2 trillion of AUM managed using its technology and over $1.6 trillion of AUM reported through its regulatory reporting platform.

PPC has extensive experience driving value in the business and financial services sector with growth-oriented companies. Through this transaction, PPC will serve as IVP’s first strategic partner, supporting the Company’s organic growth and acquisition strategy and expanding its capabilities and addressable market.

Gurvinder Singh, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of IVP, commented, “This is an exciting opportunity to accelerate IVP’s technology and service offerings to serve a broad array of the financial ecosystem. The PPC team brings a wealth of experience through prior and current investments in related spaces, including Viteos and Aduro Advisors. The PPC team will provide strategic guidance and capital to support IVP’s continued growth and development.”

Thomas Uger and Kashyap Shah of PPC added, “We have known IVP for many years and admire what Gurvinder and his team have built. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to be the Company’s first institutional capital partner to help take the Company into its next chapter of growth and strategic execution.”

Jefferies LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to IVP. Covington & Burling LLP served as legal counsel to PPC.

About Indus Valley Partners

Indus Valley Partners is a leading global provider of enterprise-wide technology solutions, consulting, and 'digital-first' managed services to 160+ of the most prestigious fund managers on the buy side. Currently, $4.2+ trillion of AUM is managed using IVP’s technology. The company’s unique product suite allows clients to solve complex, enterprise-wide challenges in data management, trade management, analytics, reporting, and data governance. IVP is headquartered in New York and Noida, India with 950 employees across five times zones including a presence in London, Dallas and Canada. For more information, visit www.ivp.in.

About PPC Enterprises

PPC Enterprises is a New York City-based private equity firm founded by former senior partners of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. PPC invests in a select group of industries, including Business and Financial Services, Industrial Services, and Healthcare Services. www.ppcenterprises.com.