Capital.com Partners With Trulioo to Deliver State-of-the-Art Customer Onboarding Experience

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trulioo, an industry-leading identity platform with proven global coverage for person and business verification, today announced a strategic partnership with Capital.com, a high-growth retail trading platform, to support its global expansion with streamlined, convenient onboarding.

Capital.com, whose client trading volumes exceeded $1 trillion in 2023, is one of the world’s fastest-growing trading platforms. Since starting its partnership with Trulioo in early 2023, Capital.com has expanded its use of Trulioo Person Match to 17 countries across EMEA, APAC and Latin America.

Following the integration of the Person Match identity verification capability, Capital.com has seen swifter client onboarding across key markets, including verifying and onboarding 80% more new customers in Latin America and 28% in Asia.

Trulioo pairs market expertise with continual match rate, job processing speed and price reviews for thousands of data source configurations per country and demographic. That in-depth data science tailored to Capital.com’s verification needs provides peak performance, expedited onboarding and ease of use for its customers.

“We are excited to partner with Trulioo, an industry leader in the digital client verification space,” said Dana Massey, chief product officer at Capital.com. “This collaboration affirms our commitment to ensuring an exceptional user experience for our clients. With the integration of the Trulioo verification capability, we can provide a faster, more efficient client verification process without causing any inconvenience to our clients while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.”

Trulioo Person Match accesses more than 450 global and local data sources worldwide, calibrates inputs based on regional nuances and applies natural language processing to normalize data fields to account for different formatting. That, combined with fuzzy matching to handle variations in form and spelling, delivers pinpoint verification accuracy and industry-leading match rates.

“Trulioo is shaping the future of digital identity verification, and our partnership with Capital.com highlights our dedication to delivering cutting-edge capabilities that provide efficient, convenient onboarding experiences,” said Steve Munford, Trulioo CEO. “We’re proud to support Capital.com’s global expansion with an industry-leading data source network that helps the platform meet its customers’ onboarding expectations. We’re committed to continual innovation that raises the bar for identity verification across the globe.”

With a global data network of more than 450 data sources and coverage of 13,000-plus document types from around the world, the Trulioo platform helps organizations navigate the unique verification challenges of any country whilst adding certainty to customer onboarding and risk management. See how Trulioo combines person and business verification elements in one customizable platform to optimize for growth, innovation and trust. To learn more, read the Global Identity Platform that Verifies Your World brochure.

For more information about Trulioo, please visit trulioo.com.

About Capital.com

Capital.com is a high-growth fintech company empowering people to participate in financial markets through simple and innovative online trading platforms. Launched in 2016, its intuitive award-winning platform —available on web and app —enables investors to trade thousands of world-renowned markets. To help investors trade with confidence, the platform is fitted with robust risk management controls, transparent pricing and extensive educational content to support clients in their trading journeys.Capital.com has a global network with offices located in leading business and financial centres including London, Dubai, Warsaw, Vilnius, Sofia, Limassol, and Melbourne.

Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under registration number 793714. Capital Com SV Investments Limited is Authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under licence number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Pty Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393. Capital Com Online Investments Ltd is a Company registered in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and authorised to carry out Securities Business by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas with licence number SIA-F245. Capital Com Mena Securities Trading LLC is authorised and regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), under license number 20200000176.

About Trulioo

​​Trulioo is the world’s identity platform, trusted by leading companies for their verification needs. Offering business and person verification across the globe, Trulioo covers 195 countries and can verify more than 13,000 ID documents and 700 million business entities while checking against more than 6,000 watchlists. Its comprehensive suite of in-house capabilities, integrated across a single automated platform, powers customizable onboarding workflows tailored to meet any market requirement. Combining its state-of-the-art technology with expert verification knowledge across diverse markets, Trulioo enables the highest verification assurance levels, optimizing onboarding costs and fostering trust in the global digital economy.