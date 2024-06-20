Sports Research Unveils "The Sport of Life: Play It Your Way" Hydrate Electrolyte Hero Campaign

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sports Research®, a San Pedro family-owned and operated company for vitamins, supplements and performance essentials, is excited to announce the first of its kind, creator-led campaign and the newest installment of its “Sport of Life” series, powered by Sports Research Hydrate™. The latest release follows “The Sport of Life” Campaign that launched in November of 2023 as a part of its rebranding initiative, marking a new direction after 44 years of serving the wellness community.

Sports Research Hydrate™ launched in April of 2024 and was designed as the perfect companion to Sports Research’s most well-known product, Sweet Sweat® Workout Enhancing Gel. The brand is globally renowned for its in-person demonstrations of Sweet Sweat, showcasing its effectiveness in maximizing circulation and sweat production during workouts. Hydrate™ offers an on-the-go hydration solution to keep users hydrated after intense sweat sessions. Together, they create a seamless experience, enhancing performance and recovery in a holistic way.

“I’ve always wanted something like that for this company. I love the yin and the yang of sweat and replenishing, it captures the balance and complete experience of lifestyle we want to empower,” said Jeff Pedersen, CEO and Founder of Sports Research.

Today, Sports Research is celebrating the exceptional achievements of its partners with their #HyImpact campaign across its social media platforms. This initiative offers an exclusive look into the lives of notable personalities, including Artist and DJ Nate Wyatt, Survivor contestant, athlete, celebrity trainer, and mogul mom, Drea Wheeler, Artist, athlete, actor and author Kylie Shea, YouTube star and dance community icon Josh Killacky. These individuals, along with many others, represent the diverse community that Sports Research has cultivated. From all walks of life, they use Sports Research Hydrate™ to fuel their daily pursuits. These partners embody the essence of "The Sport of Life: Play it Your Way" by dedicating themselves to practices that enhance their performance, embracing nuances, and pushing beyond conventional boundaries.

"Working with Sports Research was a dream come true. Their premium products are already a natural part of my daily routine, so filming the campaign felt like a perfect fit,” said Kylie Shea. “The experience was smooth, and it was fun to showcase a typical training day and creative session with a film crew capturing it all. I believe it's crucial to represent dancers as elite athletes, and I'm grateful to the Sports Research team for recognizing and celebrating this."

The Sport of Life transcends activities and environments, from street skating to DJing and even living room workouts, all strung together by their unique ability to provide vital resources to their communities. Each talent’s story highlights the campaign's mission: to make a memorable #HyImpact on viewers, foster conversations, and build a community around what playing the sport of life your way can look like. This campaign showcases the brand's new direction and commitment to continual innovation by pushing limits, challenging perspectives, and transforming narratives.

"Sports Research’s ‘Play it Your Way’ campaign embodies our belief that true innovation comes from embracing unique perspectives and authentic storytelling,” said Robbie LaBelle, Sports Research Vice President of Marketing. “By co-creating with talented content creators, we’ve showcased the limitless possibilities of our Hydrate Electrolytes and highlighted the vibrant, personal journeys that drive us all to live healthier, happier lives.”

Next week, on June 24, Sports Research will launch the second installment of its #HyImpact series with Musical Artist Nate Wyatt featuring a teaser of his new song, “Mamacita”, under Nate’s Independent Record Label, On The Rise Enterprise, set to release later this summer.

"My life goal has always been to use my talents to make people happy and to create memorable experiences,” says Artist Nate Wyatt. “The Hydrate Hero Campaign has made me feel like I'm part of something great that impacts so many, aligning perfectly with my personal and professional goals."

Sports Research Hydrate™ is a sugar-free, low-carb, non-GMO Project Verified, Vegan Friendly, Gluten-Free, and Informed Sport Certified electrolyte powder formulated with a 2:1 Sodium-to-Potassium ratio, ensuring optimal electrolyte levels and defense against fluid loss. Packed with 65+ trace minerals, seven essential vitamins, and is further enhanced with coconut water, Hydrate replenishes electrolytes lost during vigorous exercise. Each order includes 16 individual stick packs, offered in four flavors: Raspberry Lemonade, Cherry Pomegranate, Lemon Lime, and Passion Fruit, making it a convenient and effective way to stay hydrated and maintain optimal performance.

To watch the campaign play out, join Sports Research on TikTok and Instagram or to learn more about how Hydrate™ could fuel your Sport of Life, visit www.sportsresearch.com/hydrate to learn more.

About Sports Research:

Since 1980, Sports Research has been a family-owned and operated company founded on a passion for fitness, wellness, and healing. The company’s first product, Sweet Sweat®, quickly gained popularity and paved the way for a wide range of proven, research-backed health and fitness products designed for everybody — inside and out. Sports Research is committed to using only the highest quality ingredients and materials sourced from around the world, many of which have been the center of scientific studies—just as the name implies. The Sports Research team of experts is dedicated to helping people live their best lives by providing innovative and effective health and fitness solutions.

To learn more about the company's commitment to quality and its robust product line, visit sportsresearch.com.