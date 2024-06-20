Tetra Tech Awarded an Additional $85 Million from USAID to Strengthen Energy Security

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has awarded the Company an $85 million increase to its single-award contract to strengthen energy security in the Republic of Moldova.

Through the USAID Moldova Energy Security Activity, Tetra Tech is supporting the Government of Moldova to advance an independent, sustainable, and clean energy sector that will help people power their lives more efficiently and affordably. Tetra Tech’s energy specialists will integrate an innovative, utility-scale battery energy storage system into Moldova's electricity system to help strengthen Moldova’s national power grid and facilitate greater electricity trade with Romania, Ukraine, and the broader European market.

“Our energy experts will use Tetra Tech’s Leading with Science® approach to improve the flexibility and stability of Moldova’s power grid,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “A stronger power grid will enable Moldova to deploy domestic renewable energy resources and open opportunities to join European energy markets, both of which are vital to the country’s long-term energy security and sustainable economic growth.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 28,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, design sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and support the clean energy transition. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.