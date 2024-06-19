iStrive Ltd. Announces Partnership between Ralph de Klijn and Johan Halvarsson; Combined Expertise Will Elevate Consultancy Services in Maritime and Hospitality

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Istrive Ltd. announced that Ralph de Klijn and Johan Halvarsson have partnered to unite their knowledge to address the growing demand for consultancy services in maritime and hospitality. Since its inception in October 2021, iStrive Ltd. forged strategic partnerships with industry experts and private equity firms.

With over 50 years of combined experience, de Klijn and Halvarsson bring unparalleled expertise to iStrive, enabling us to offer a comprehensive suite of services.

Ralph de Klijn, founder of iStrive, has an illustrious background with leading brands such as Silversea, Seabourn, Regent Seven Seas and Viking along with the past years as advisor to private equity in cruise investments and being positioned as interim COO for a new startup European cruise line. Commenting on the partnership, de Klijn stated, “At iStrive, our mission is to revolutionize the cruise and resort industries and provide exceptional investor support through top-tier consultancy services that foster innovation and excellence. By partnering with Johan Halvarsson and collaborating with other subject matter experts, we enhance our ability to understand and exceed the expectations of the travel and hospitality sector. We are excited to expand our capabilities and deliver unparalleled value to our clients worldwide, connecting the dots.”

Johan Halvarsson, with a distinguished 27-year career in the hospitality industry, previously served as Operations Director for MSC in Geneva, Switzerland and prior leading a Caribbean resort group, overseeing its rebuild and initiated a hospitality training program that was funded and backed by the world bank as part of an income support training program after Hurricane Irma and Maria. At iStrive, Halvarsson aims to leverage his extensive experience to elevate customer experiences, increase market share, optimize supply chains, and boost client revenues.

iStrive tailors solutions to the needs in the cruise, resort and hotel sectors. As long-term partners, short-term support, or ongoing consulting. iStrive Ltd. is well positioned to offer management services on a global scale.

The partnership between Ralph de Klijn and Johan Halvarsson heralds a new era for iStrive Ltd., setting new benchmarks of excellence in maritime, cruise, hotel and resort consultancy.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: inquiries@istrive.info and visit www.iStrive-ltd.com