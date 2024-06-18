Sagard Real Estate Announces First Investment In Partnership with State Public Pension Plan with Acquisition of San Diego Industrial Property

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sagard Real Estate, formerly known as EverWest Real Estate Investors, a leading real estate investment advisor, today has announced its acquisition of a strategically located industrial property in the infill Miramar submarket of San Diego, renowned for its dynamic tenant mix and robust market fundamentals. This is also the firm’s inaugural investment under a new separate account with a state public pension plan.

"We are thrilled to solidify a new partnership and acquire this property," stated Chad Messer, Managing Director, Portfolio Management & Deputy CIO at Sagard Real Estate. "This investment aligns with our strategy of targeting high-demand assets in thriving submarkets positioned for long-term success and resilience."

John Bezouska, Vice President, Acquisitions covering Southern California, added, "The Miramar submarket is a vital hub within Central San Diego, offering excellent connectivity and a rich mix of tenants from various industries. The property's strategic location off Miramar Road and proximity to key transit routes like I-15 and I-805 make it an ideal investment. We see significant potential for rental growth and future redevelopment opportunities in this area."

The fully occupied building includes 22-foot clear height, 8,000 square feet of office space across two floors, 7 dock-high positions, 6 grade-level roll-up doors, 1600A power supply, and new HVAC systems installed by the seller. The property acts as a regional receiving hub for an electric car company.

The property is ideally situated in the Miramar submarket, a key area within Central San Diego known for its blend of service providers, distribution tenants, contractor storage yards, showrooms, and traditional manufacturing users. The proximity to Miramar Airbase and high-value housing enhances the site's appeal, ensuring a steady demand from a wide array of industrial tenants. Furthermore, the Miramar submarket's trend towards denser, higher-value uses indicates strong future growth potential, potentially leading to higher rent growth and reduced supply, further bolstering the property's value.

About Sagard Real Estate

Sagard Real Estate is a real estate investment advisor and operator providing investment management services throughout the U.S. including portfolio management, acquisitions, asset management, development and property management for our investors. With $4.9 billion in assets under management, our clients invest in a variety of commercial real estate investment strategies through separate accounts and commingled funds. In operation since 1997, Sagard Real Estate is based in Denver with regional investment offices in New York City, Charlotte, Austin, Los Angeles and San Francisco metro areas. Sagard Real Estate is a part of Sagard, a multi-strategy alternative asset management firm. Sagard’s leading shareholder is Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.Sagard.com/RealEstate.

About Sagard

Sagard is a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with more than US$25B under management, 125 portfolio companies, and 300 professionals. We invest in venture capital, private equity, private credit, and real estate. We deliver flexible capital, an entrepreneurial culture, and a global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value-creation experts. The firm has offices in Canada, the United States and Europe. For more information, visit www.sagard.com.