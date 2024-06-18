Platinum is now Customer-Qualified on the Desktop Metal Production System Binder Jet 3D Printing Platform by Legor

Italy-based Legor – a leader in metals science and production of best-in-class alloys, powders, and plating solutions, for the jewelry and fashion hardware, and accessories markets – has qualified its own brand of Powmet Platinum metal powder for use on the Desktop Metal Production System P-1 metal binder jet 3D printer. For more information visit, legor.com/en/prodotto/platinum-3d-printing

Platinum jewelry designs 3D printed by Legor on a Desktop Metal Production System P-1 are slated to be part of a multi-material, multi-customer jewelry display featured by Desktop Metal at Rapid + TCT, North America’s largest additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing event, to be held June 25-27 in Los Angeles. The Legor parts to be shown include including a classic wedding band, a gemstone ring, and an intricate leaf earring. (Photo: Business Wire)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), a global leader in Additive Manufacturing 2.0 technologies for mass production, today announced that platinum is now a customer-qualified material on the Production System™ P-1 with a specialty powder developed by Legor.

Legor is a full-service jewelry manufacturing solutions provider, and the company’s Powmet line of certified ultra-pure metal powders is produced for use with both laser and binder jet 3D printing systems.

“ The qualification of Legor’s Powmet platinum on the Production System P-1 is another major milestone for binder jet 3D printing for the jewelry, watchmaking, and luxury goods industry,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “ Platinum is known to be a challenging-to-process material in the jewelry industry because of its high hardness and melting point. Our binder jet 3D printing process simplifies platinum production and enables all-new, once-impossible designs.”

”Legor is currently experiencing significant market interest in 3D printing technology, specifically in binder jet technology,” added Fabio Di Falco, Marketing and Customer Support Manager at Legor. “ This has led us to address a variety of requests, ranging from prototyping to small batch production, as well as larger production runs. Thanks to binder jet 3D printing technology, designers can finally imagine and create objects that are currently unproducible with other technologies, thus expanding the boundaries of creativity to shape the future. At Legor, we are committed to becoming catalysts for innovation and promoting technology we are convinced represents a crucial turning point for our industry.”

Platinum jewelry designs 3D printed by Legor — including a classic wedding band, a gemstone ring, and an intricate leaf earring — are slated to be part of a multi-material, multi-customer jewelry display featured by Desktop Metal at Rapid + TCT, North America’s largest additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing event, to be held June 25-27 in Los Angeles.

Binder Jet 3D Printing for Jewelry and Watchmaking

In 2023, Legor invested in a Desktop Metal Production System P-1, a high-speed, 1-liter binder jet 3D printing system featuring Single Pass Jetting (SPJ) technology. The experienced jewelry manufacturer notes that binder jet 3D printing technology offers several benefits over traditional manufacturing methods and other forms of 3D printing for jewelry production including:

Rapid production of jewelry samples without molds or printing supports

All-new design freedom for fast, affordable production of hollow, interlinked, intricate, and mass customized designs

Elimination of processing steps associated with jewelry designs, such as welding

Simplified production of materials that are difficult to work with, such as platinum, which often requires special tools

Low waste production that is eco-friendly and uses only the necessary amount of metal needed to create the design

Legor’s Di Falco noted that sustainability is an important feature of binder jet 3D printing technology for the jewelry industry and Legor specifically.

“ Binder jet 3D printing technology represents a significant step toward more sustainable production,” he noted, “ enabling energy efficiency, and reducing the amount of material used. Indeed, binder jetting uses exactly the amount of material necessary to create an object, drastically reducing waste. The metal powder not used in the process can be reused, reducing the need for new raw materials and the risks associated with metal extraction. At Legor, we advocate for 3D printing as a responsible production approach that also considers the planet and people.”

A video by Legor showing the benefits of binder jetting platinum jewelry can be viewed at https://legor.com/en/prodotto/platinum-3d-printing/.

For more information about binder jetting jewelry with DM technologies, visit TeamDM.com/jewelry.

