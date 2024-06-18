ViVO Real Estate Group and Longpoint Realty Partners Announce Groundbreaking of Expansive Class A ‘Point 27th’ Freezer Warehouse

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ViVO Real Estate Group and Longpoint Realty Partners have broken ground on their “Point 27th” 107,632-square-foot, state-of-the-art Class A cold storage warehouse, strategically located at 2260 NW 27th Ave. in Miami, a facility set to address the growing logistical and infrastructure needs of area businesses that depend on refrigeration to thrive even as such centrally located facilities are becoming increasingly scarce.

Exceptionally conceived, and critically positioned between Miami International Airport and the Port of Miami, the site offers unparalleled access to key transportation arteries, including state Route 112 via NW 27th Ave., as well as seamless connections to Interstate 95 and U.S. 27.

Notable features of the facility include cutting-edge, high-efficiency refrigeration systems, in-slab glycol system, 37 dock height doors, two ramps, 34.7-foot clear ceilings, an ESFR sprinkler system, a private 120-foot truck court, and 2,700 square feet of spec offices. The space also has the possibility of being divided to accommodate two tenants, each with 53,816 square feet of dedicated space.

"At ViVO Real Estate Group, we are committed to providing comprehensive and tailored solutions to diverse clients,” said Rene Vivo, CEO of ViVO Real Estate Group. “With Florida ranking third nationally in cold storage inventory, this Class A facility is an answer to the area’s surging demand, underscoring ViVO Real Estate Group’s dedication to bolstering the regional economy through innovative real estate solutions.”

Echoing Vivo’s sentiments, Alexander Sanchez, director of acquisitions for Longpoint Realty Partners hailed Point 27th as a “substantial endeavor that will cater to the discerning needs of businesses seeking prime locations and top-notch amenities and I’ve great confidence in the development’s capacity to exceed expectations and make a lasting impact on our region.”

For this project, Carlo Mendoza, R.A. of Arcadis will oversee architecture while building will be led by Guillermo “Willy” Fernandez and Mike Quesada of Link Construction. From ViVO Group, the leasing agents actively engaged in realizing this visionary venture include Rene Vivo, SIOR, Tommy Gil, Frank Trelles, SIOR, and Juliano Lopez.

Completion of the Point 27th facility is set for Q1 2025.

About ViVO Real Estate Group

ViVO Real Estate Group is a commercial real estate advisory firm known for delivering multi-dimensional solutions by guiding clients through the intricacies of local business operations. ViVO serves as a single point of contact in finding space solutions across industries such as distribution, manufacturing, cold storage, aviation and pharmaceuticals while ensuring that each and every client experiences seamless and personalized service. Since Rene Vivo launched ViVO Real Estate Group in 2002, the company has leveraged its team’s expertise and vast network to execute more than $1.5 billion in commercial sales, leasing & development. ViVO Real Estate Group is located in Hialeah, Florida. For more information, visit www.vivogroup.net.

About Longpoint Realty

Headquartered in Boston, Longpoint Realty Partners is a real estate private equity firm and a Registered Investment Adviser with a keen understanding of today’s changing demographics and the impact of technology on the global supply chain. Longpoint is an owner and operator of real estate focused on serving the evolving needs of today’s consumers.