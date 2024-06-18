Amogy and Plastic 2 Green partner to pioneer ammonia energy solutions.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. & LOVELAND, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amogy, a provider of mature, scalable, and efficient ammonia-to-power solutions, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Plastic 2 Green Inc. (P2G), a company that transforms co-mingled waste plastic into profitable, zero-carbon ammonia. Together, they will explore the integration of Amogy’s ammonia-to-electrical power system as a backup/supplementary power source for P2G’s green ammonia manufacturing facilities. This alliance underscores both companies' commitment to advancing ammonia as a next-generation, carbon-free energy solution.

Amogy has developed an innovative ammonia-to-electrical power system that splits, or “cracks,” liquid ammonia into its base elements of hydrogen and nitrogen, which then funnels the hydrogen into a fuel cell, generating high-performance power. Complementing this innovation, P2G uses a patented ElectroThermal Dissociation™ process to transform unrecyclable plastic waste into “Emerald Ammonia™” at the lowest cost. This partnership serves as a key example for the potential of a circular economy, showcasing how collaborations between compatible companies can drive sustainable progress.

Additionally, Amogy and P2G are committed to exploring further avenues of cooperation, including leveraging P2G's Emerald Ammonia™ with Amogy's technology. The companies will also seek advocacy and outreach opportunities aimed at promoting the production and utilization of ammonia as a carbon-free fuel for power generation and transportation.

“Partnering with Plastic 2 Green is a natural fit for Amogy,” says Seonghoon Woo, CEO at Amogy. “Together, we're tapping into the circular economy's potential to propel ammonia as a fuel and spearhead ammonia energy integration. We look forward to working with P2G to demonstrate the power of innovation and collaboration in shaping a more resilient and sustainable energy landscape.”

“The partnership with Amogy highlights the powerful potential for circular innovation to tackle major issues like plastic waste and clean energy at the same time,” comments Plastic 2 Green CEO Ed Van Dyne. “We look forward to expanding our low-cost green ammonia production in partnership with clean energy leader Amogy.”

About Amogy

Amogy provides carbon-free energy solutions to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors such as maritime, power generation, and heavy industry. Proven in real-world applications, its patented ammonia cracking technology is mature, scalable and a highly efficient method for splitting liquid ammonia, generating electrical power in combination with hydrogen fuel cells.

Amogy is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, with additional locations including Houston, Texas, Norway, and Singapore. Amogy is backed by investors including Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, Temasek, SK Innovation, Aramco Ventures, Mitsubishi Corporation and AP Ventures. For more information, follow Amogy on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook, and YouTube, or visit www.amogy.co.

About Plastic 2 Green Inc.

P2G has a unique patent pending technology that converts unrecyclable, co-mingled plastic waste into next generation clean energy fuels like green ammonia, as well as high value specialty carbon products. The Plastic 2 Green process known as ElectroThermal DissociationTM does not generate any harmful emissions and eliminates unhealthy micro and nano plastics that have recently been identified as a the cause for strokes, heart attacks, and blood clots.

Plastic 2 Green Inc., headquarters in Loveland, Colorado, was founded in 2023 to begin to solve the waste plastic epidemic we have in the world today. More information can be found at: https://Plastic2Green.com/