Hipcamp Launches a Weather Guarantee Powered by Sensible Weather to Protect Campers Across the USA From Rain

Hipcamp, the world's leading campsite booking company, announced today they're now offering a Weather Guarantee powered by Sensible Weather, the leading weather protection provider for travel and outdoor experiences.

Focused on helping change the way consumers interact with the weather, the Weather Guarantee provides Hipcamp campers proactive reimbursements when it rains during a trip or experience. In alignment with Hipcamp’s commitment to getting more people outside, campers will now be able to add a Weather Guarantee to their bookings across more than 120,000+ private land campsites in the US. Sensible Weather quantifies and manages weather risk for campers, using cutting-edge satellite imagery and climate analytics. Each Weather Guarantee is customized to the experience, location and date of the trip, and communicated clearly with campers before they purchase. Proactive reimbursements are then made if the thresholds for the guarantee are met, which means no haggling, cancellation or claims process is needed.

“Our mission is to provide peace of mind and enhance the outdoor experience by mitigating the uncertainties of weather. Through this collaboration, Hipcampers can now plan their trips with confidence, knowing that if inclement weather impacts their plans, they'll be reimbursed,” says Nick Cavanaugh, Ph.D., Sensible Weather CEO & Founder. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to empowering adventurers to embrace the outdoors without fear of unexpected weather disruptions. We look forward to making outdoor adventures more enjoyable and stress-free for everyone.”

“While campers cancel trips for a variety of reasons, the most common by far is bad weather. According to our data, about a third of all cancellations are weather related,” says Alyssa Ravasio, Hipcamp Founder and CEO. “By launching Hipcamp’s Weather Guarantee, we hope to inspire confidence in campers by making the decision to book their weekend getaway just a little bit easier. The guarantee is also great for Hipcamp hosts, as campers can now be more confident in booking longer trips. Next time the weather turns, we want campers to know that we have their backs.”

Demand for camping is showing no signs of slowing down. Hipcamp is seeing 50%+ year-on-year traffic growth in the U.S. this year, and the 2023 Outdoor Participation Trends Report from the Outdoor Industry Association revealed a 12% increase in camping with 51.4 million campers registered last year.

Since its creation in 2013, Hipcamp has grown into the most comprehensive resource for discovering and booking unique outdoor stays including tent camping, RV parks, cabins, treehouses, and glamping. For more information, campers can visit: https://www.hipcamp.com/journal/company-news/weather-guarantee/

About Sensible Weather

Sensible Weather is the leading weather protection provider for the travel and hospitality industries, with a unique Weather Guarantee product that proactively reimburses hotel guests, golfers, skiers, and those visiting outdoor attractions and campsites when weather – rain and high temperatures – negatively impacts their experience. The Weather Guarantee is available through Sensible’s travel and hospitality partners, helping them provide a differentiated value to guests that increases peace of mind and offers tangible experience benefits, while increasing revenue and booking conversion. Founded in 2019, Sensible has sold over 300,000 Weather Guarantees and is backed by some of the biggest names in hospitality, climate, and technology, including the National Science Foundation, Infinity Ventures, Amex Ventures, and the PGA of America. For more information, visit www.sensibleweather.com.

About Hipcamp

Over the past decade, Hipcamp has unlocked access to over 120,000 campsites on 5 million acres of private land around the world. No matter how you camp—we’ve got you covered with our collection of private tent sites, idyllic spots for your rig, and cabins in top outdoor destinations. Each year, Hipcamp helps millions of campers sleep happily under the stars, boosting local economies and biodiversity along the way. Everything we do is guided by our belief that getting outside is good for the health of people and our planet. For more information, please visit hipcamp.com.