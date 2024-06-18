F45 Training Enters Newly Minted Master Franchise Agreement in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F45 Training Holdings Inc., a leading global fitness community specializing in innovative, functional group workouts that are fast, fun, and results-driven, celebrates its continued global expansion through now recognizing Functional Fitness South Africa Pty Ltd (FFSA) as F45 Training’s Master Franchise Partner across the South Africa region.

This news comes on the heels of recent FS8 Master Franchise agreements across South Korea, U.K. and Europe, with FS8 positioned as F45 Training’s newly launched Pilates brand combining the Pilates reformer with mat work, tone exercises and a yoga warm-up and cool-down for a low-impact, high-energy exercise approach developed to strengthen both body and mind.

Karen Loader, CEO of FFSA, is an existing multi-unit F45 Training franchisee in Bryanston and Fourways, headquartered out of Johannesburg, South Africa. Leveraging this experience, the team at FFSA has a unique understanding of the dynamics associated with operating boutique fitness studios across this region. They have a successful track record of operating F45 Training studios and bring unique perspectives on driving strategies that enhance the brand and member experience to support sustained growth well into the future.

“We are confident that this partnership will enable us to reach new heights and provide even more opportunities for F45 Training franchisees, with F45’s studio footprint steadily expanding around the world,” said Tom Dowd, F45 Training Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to working closely with Karen and the rest of the FFSA team to achieve our mutual goals and ensure the brand’s continued success in the market.”

F45 Training, rated the No. 1 gym chain in the U.S. by Men's Journal in 2023, combines elements of functional workouts and high intensity interval training (HIIT), with members able to complete each of the workouts at their own pace. Thousands of functional movements make the workouts different each time and are a proven concept to help members achieve the best results.

