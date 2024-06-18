Pilgrim’s® Knocks the Boredom Out of Chicken with Refreshed Brand Identity and Flavorful New Nugget Lineup

As part of the brand’s pursuit to rule the roost, Pilgrim’s is flying the coop of traditional chicken advertising with the brand’s first-ever original song, “Put It In A Nugget," spotlighting Pilgrim’s new innovative, taste-forward products.

From mini nuggets to loaded flavor combos, Pilgrim’s is bringing the excitement of quick service restaurant chicken to the frozen food aisle with bold new recipes and packaging. (Photo: Business Wire)

GREELEY, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Pilgrim’s®, one of America’s largest poultry producers, announced it is going where no chicken brand has gone before with a flavor-forward new line that puts top consumer cravings in a nugget. Following the brand’s launch during the pandemic to fulfill a need amidst supply chain woes, Pilgrim’s is saying let’s get peckin’ to the world with a new brand identity, flavor-packed product portfolio, and original song and music video to bring excitement, energy, and fun to the freezer aisle.

Chicken nuggets represent over 40% of the frozen cooked chicken market, yet the grocery store aisle is lacking variety with 97% of all new nugget products just being changes in pack sizes.1 Pilgrim’s mission to liven up mealtime has the brand going all-in on nuggets with exciting flavors and new innovations to satisfy America’s cravings. The crispy, crunchy, juicy, and munchy lineup features unique sizes and flavors including Pilgrim’s Loaded Nuggets, Pilgrim’s Ultimate Nuggets, and Pilgrim’s Mini Nuggets.

“ Today’s consumer does not want to eat boring chicken, but the lack of variety in the frozen chicken aisle has left them with dry, bland, and forgettable options. At Pilgrim’s, we’re combatting chicken monotony by reimagining what chicken nuggets can be,” said Sergio Nahuz, President Prepared Foods and CMO at Pilgrim's US. “ Our new brand is bold and imaginative with nuggets that put taste at the forefront, because we’re not chicken about chicken.”

As part of the brand’s pursuit to rule the roost, Pilgrim’s is flying the coop of traditional chicken advertising with bold new packaging designed by Jones Knowles Ritchie and the brand’s first-ever original song, “Put It In A Nugget,” developed in partnership with independent creative agency Terri & Sandy. Centered around the brand’s new platform and creative campaign that knocks the boredom out of chicken, this song is accompanied by a high-octane anthem video spotlighting Pilgrim’s new innovative, taste-forward products.

About the new flavors:

Pilgrim’s Loaded Nuggets: Available in Chicken Pot Pie and Cheesy Jalapeño, Pilgrim's new-to-market innovation puts America’s favorite flavors into a snackable bite.

Available in Chicken Pot Pie and Cheesy Jalapeño, Pilgrim's new-to-market innovation puts America’s favorite flavors into a snackable bite. Pilgrim’s Ultimate Nuggets: The name says it all – seriously flavorful, dangerously crispy, and perfectly seasoned, these nuggets are re-imagined to be the best tasting nuggets in the frozen chicken aisle.

The name says it all – seriously flavorful, dangerously crispy, and perfectly seasoned, these nuggets are re-imagined to be the best tasting nuggets in the frozen chicken aisle. Pilgrim’s Mini Nuggets: Inspired by the 90% of Americans who consume at least one snack a day2, mini nuggets are a fun, poppable treat that can flex between dinner time and snack time and are available in three craveable flavors: Zesty Ranch, Buttery, and Original.

Pilgrim’s new lineup of nuggets will be hatching this summer on shelves across the country. To find a retailer nearest to you, visit www.pilgrimsusa.com and follow the brand on Instagram.

About Pilgrim’s®

As a global food company with more than 62,000 team members, Pilgrim's processes, prepares, packages, and delivers fresh, frozen, and value-added food products for customers in more than 100 countries. The company operates protein processing plants and prepared foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, the Republic of Ireland and continental Europe. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.